A game that looked to be a pretty even matchup between Guntersville and Madison County ended in a lopsided score with the Wildcats winning 44-10.
The Madison County Tigers entered the game ranked No. 3 in Class 4A while Guntersville entered the game No. 5 in Class 5A. Both teams were undefeated and had looked impressive coming into the game, but it was Guntersville that walked off the field looking like the superior squad.
Guntersville got off to a quick start on its first drive with a 10 play, 71-yard drive that was capped off with a 5-yard touchdown run from Jerrell Williamson. The Guntersville defense forced the Tigers off the field on their first drive in three plays. The Wildcats got the ball back and just two plays later Logan Pate took off for 53-yards and got into the end zone.
Madison County’s only score in the first half came when the Tigers kicker, Andrew Sisco, nailed a 48-yard field goal. Then, just before the halftime break, Guntersville quarterback Cole McCarty found Jack Harris on a 35-yard touchdown pass. The halftime score was 23-3 and the Wildcats didn’t look back.
Pate would score once more in the second half on the ground and he threw a touchdown pass to Brandon Fussell for 35 yards. He rushed the ball for 151 yards total. McCarty threw for 264 yards and one touchdown.
The Wildcats improve to 6-0 and turn their attention to region foe Sardis next week on the road. Guntersville head coach Lance Reese was happy with his team’s effort in the win.
“Madison County is a really good team so to win like was great,” he said. “I thought we did a really good job of slowing them down defensively and we were able to get some big plays on offense. All in all, I’m proud of the effort from our team.”
