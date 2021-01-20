Connor Johnson had 19 points to lead No. 3 Geraldine’s balanced offense and up-tempo style in a 92-49 victory against the No. 6 Ider Hornets in the first round of the DeKalb County Tournament in Rainsville on Tuesday night.
Colt Lusher scored 13 points and Griffin Knight added 11 as the Bulldogs (15-3) advanced to the semifinal round against No. 2 Fyffe at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The game will be played at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville. Fyffe downed No. 7 Crossville 77-26 in the first round Monday.
Jeffrey Shirley led the Hornets (5-16) with 20 points and Jesse Massey had 10 points.
The Bulldogs took a 29-14 lead by the end of the first quarter and continued pushing the pace for a 62-29 halftime advantage.
Geraldine led 81-39 at the start of the fourth quarter.
GIRLS TOURNAMENT
Sylvania 68, Fyffe 51
Kenadie Lee scored a game-high 22 points, Ambriel Stopyak added 18 points and Anna Farmer 14 as No. 3 Sylvania staved off No. 6 Fyffe’s late rally and advanced to the DeKalb County Tournament semifinals with a 68-51 win Tuesday night.
The Rams play No. 2-seeded Collinsville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville. Collinsville defeated No. 7 Crossville 56-13 in the opening round Monday.
Sylvania (17-5) led by as many as 20 in the first half of the opening round matchup at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum before the Red Devils worked through pressure defense and established an offensive swing.
Emma Twilley finished with 14 points for the Red Devils, Barber added 13 points and Alyssa Webb had 11 points.
Ider 70, Geraldine 54
Kaleigh Carson finished with 24 points and Savannah Seals scored 22 points to help lift the No. 4 Ider Hornets past the No. 5 Geraldine Bulldogs 70-54 in the first round of the DeKalb County Tournament on Tuesday night.
The Hornets (17-7) play top-seeded Plainview at 6 p.m. Thursday at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum. Plainview advanced by defeating No. 8 Valley Head 90-28 on Monday.
Gracey Johnson led the Bulldogs with 14 points, Carlie Johnson scored 12 points and Chloe Murdock chipped in eight points.
