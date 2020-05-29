Jeremy Smith is changing jobs in the Geraldine High School basketball program.
Smith, who spent six years coaching the Bulldog varsity girls, is succeeding Joey Rowell as the varsity boys coach. The DeKalb County Board of Education approved Smith’s transfer during its Thursday afternoon meeting.
Smith graduated from Fyffe and Jacksonville State. He played two years of junior college basketball at Snead State.
He first joined the Geraldine staff in 1999, serving as a varsity boys assistant for three years under Keith Atchley. He spent two years as the junior high boys coach, followed by two years as the varsity girls assistant under Steve Simpson.
Smith left Geraldine for Sylvania, where he worked eight years as varsity girls coach before returning to Geraldine in 2014.
The Bulldog girls won back-to-back area tournament championships in 2017 and 2018 under Smith.
Geraldine beat Piedmont in the subregional playoffs to gain its first Northeast Regional appearance since 2008.
Rowell, a 1995 Geraldine graduate, stepped down after three seasons as varsity boys coach at his alma mater.
Rowell, who played for David Owen at Geraldine, worked in the private sector until he was 31, when he was hired to teach third grade at Geraldine. He’s been teaching and coaching since 2008.
Rowell’s inaugural team beat New Hope 57-47 to win the Class 3A, Area 13 Tournament championship. The Bulldogs whipped Glencoe 69-36 in the subregional playoffs before losing to Plainview, the eventual state champion, in the Northeast Regional semifinals.
Geraldine finished 18-9 in 2017-18.
Prior to his varsity stint, Rowell served seven seasons as Geraldine’s junior varsity boys coach. His teams won four DeKalb County Tournament championships and four Sand Mountain Tournament titles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.