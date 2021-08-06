As a Guntersville family mourns the loss of a loved one, they are also seeking answers in his death last weekend.
Travis Banks, 32, of Guntersville, died early Saturday while in the custody of Guntersville Police. According to Guntersville Police Chief Jim Peterson, Banks was an inmate at the jail when he began trying to harm himself while in a cell. Officers moved him downstairs to an area allowing them to more closely monitor him. He became unresponsive and was transported by ambulance to Marshall Medical Center North where he was later declared dead. Peterson called for a special investigation to be conducted by the State Bureau of Investigations.
Banks’ family and local activist Unique Dunston released a statement Monday demanding the release of body cam and jail surveillance footage related to his time in jail immediately. Dunston cites Banks’ mental health as an issue in the case.
“Travis has been diagnosed with mental illnesses and due to the previous interactions with the Guntersville City Jail, these diagnoses were well known by the department,” Dunston said. “The family and community deserve answers. Like anyone, his family wants to know that he was treated with care that he deserved.”
Dunston also claims family members should have been notified of Banks’ arrest and incarceration due to the mental health issues. She also claims family members were not notified of Banks’ death.
“In the past, they have called the family,” Dunston said. “If they don’t, they give him a free phone call. This time that didn’t happen.
“We had no idea he had been arrested. No one let us know he was on the way to the hospital either.”
Peterson said regardless of mental or physical health issues, officers are not required to notify family members of an arrest.
“The incarcerated person is offered a phone call,” Peterson said. “Sometimes, they choose not to use it. Sometimes the person is too intoxicated to make the call right away.
“In this case, when Mr. Banks died, my deputy chief did the family notification himself. He went to a grandfather and talked to him directly. We also notified Mr. Banks’ brother who is an inmate at the county jail.
“The things said in the release (issued by the family and Dunston) about us not providing information is not correct. Any information would be the detailed information from the SBI.”
Banks’ body was transported to the Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy. Peterson said officials are awaiting toxicology results.
“The Marshall County Coroner’s Office and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences are working with the SBI on the case. It is still an active investigation and will take time to investigate,” Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent said.
Seeking answers
Dunston said her “god brother” was a loving and caring son, brother, father and friend.
“He loved his family and people in general,” she said.
“We were not given a cause of death. The family was not called to ID the body or anything. We got a call saying the autopsy was done … we were shocked. We thought the family would have to make an ID before an autopsy. The body has been released for a funeral.”
Dunston also said the family had not been given a reason for Banks’ arrest.
“We haven’t gotten any information from any proper authority,” she said. “So far, what we have gotten is hearsay and pieced together.”
Peterson said the investigation into the circumstances surrounding Banks’ death is ongoing.
“After the inmate’s death, we called in the SBI to conduct a third-party investigation just as a precaution,” Peterson said. “I’m not saying there is any type of criminal activity reported nor is there anything being hidden. It is a way to maintain impartiality in the investigation.
“I would be remiss in releasing information as truth without the entire investigation being completed.
“An investigation such as this takes time. It is a process. Too often, people want answers in an hour like they see on TV. That’s not real life.
“We are at the mercy of the SBI and the Department of Forensic Sciences. It is a matter of mathematics. They are responsible for cases from across the state, not just this one case from Guntersville.”
Releasing footage
Dunston and Banks’ family want body cam and jail surveillance footage released for the family to view immediately.
“Officers have a responsibility to protect inmates in their custody,” Dunston said.
“We have hired attorneys before the press release was put out. We are working with them for the next steps.
“Our steps now are to continue to spread the little information we do know. We want justice for our loved one.
“When a loved one is in custody, they should always come home to family no matter what.”
Peterson said officials do not release body cam or surveillance footage on a routine basis.
“Each case is considered on an individual basis,” he said. “It all depends on the circumstances. If it is deemed necessary or helpful to release the footage, we will do so in private only to the family or those directly connected to the case. Footage won’t be shown to the general public or just anyone asking to see it.”
Going forward
Dunston said she wants to see change in area police departments, particularly in regard to treatment of inmates with mental health issues.
“Going forward, we want to know the full truth,” Dunston said. “We want to see the body cam and jail footage … every minute of it.
“We are calling for mental health policies and procedures that the Guntersville Police Department follows to be published online where anyone can be able to see them on the website. We are calling for a nurse to be hired and be on staff at the city jail to prevent this from happening again.”
Peterson said he is thankful for the mental health program in place within Marshall County. However, there are limits to what can be done to help those with mental illness.
“In law enforcement, we all face the fact that if someone is in a bad state of mind, the hospital will not take them if they are intoxicated,” Peterson said. “The mental health program under protocol, if an individual is under arrest and highly intoxicated, they won’t be able to do anything either.
“It circles back to the police, and we are stuck with that individual. We have to wait it out until they come off drugs or whatever.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.