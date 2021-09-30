Local favorite and rising star country music group Sweet Tea Trio will be headlining the first night of this year’s Boaz Harvest Festival on Friday, Oct. 1.
The group’s three members, Kate Falcon, Victoria Camp and Charity Bowden, told The Reporter they’re excited to be back on the road after a year of COVID lockdown and are even more pumped to be playing locally in Boaz.
“I’ve had so many people say, ‘I’m so excited you girls are coming to Boaz!’” Falcon said. “We got a lot of our Alabama fans that are very excited because we’re finally coming somewhere local.”
Though the trio has performed across the country, they’re no stranger to Sand Mountain, having opened for Travis Tritt at the Boaz Independence Concert in 2016 as well as played at previous Boaz Harvest Festivals and the Main Street Music Festival in Albertville.
“I always love when we get to do shows close to my hometown [of Gadsden] because I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, y’all get to see my people,’” Falcon said.
Falcon said fans and newcomers alike can expect a lot of energy and excitement from the trio at the upcoming Boaz performance.
“Coming out of what was the craziest year of our lives and not getting to play shows, it recharged our batteries in such a new way, in such a refreshing way, I feel like we’ve been able to incorporate a lot of new things into our show for this year,” she said. “We really love live shows. I feel that’s really where we thrive.”
Falcon said they plan to perform a few original songs they wrote during the pandemic as well as some covers of classic country favorites.
The trio said they’re also looking forward to reuniting with local artists they’ve played with in the past such as Bloodline, who plays Saturday at 2 p.m., and others like Muscadine, and Riley Green.
“We love those guys. We really kind of grew up in the same circuit,” Falcon said. “It’s been really cool to watch their success and everything that’s come to them.”
The group formed organically nearly 10 years ago when the original three members met through a mutual vocal coach in Birmingham. They’ve added a new member since then, Bowden, who joined the group last February.
“It was definitely a ‘God thing’ for all of us to find each other years later and her being so willing to join the group,” Falcon said. “Now, here we are working on new music.”
Still early on in their careers, the group has already opened for some big-name headliners including Alabama, Bon Jovi and rapper, rock legend Kid Rock, who also signed on to be their manager.
“You’d never expect someone like sweet little Sweet Tea Trio to be managed by someone like Kid Rock,” Falcon said.
After watching some of the group’s performances on Youtube, she said Kid Rock reached out to them in an email asking if they would join him in performing on his Chillin’ the Most Cruise.
“After that, the rest is history. He really is like family to us,” Falcon said. “We always say, he has the Kid Rock persona and then we call him ‘Papa Rock.’ He’s such a mentor to us. Just an old soul and a kind person. He’s been a great person to have on our team.”
The group defines their music as a mix of classic and contemporary country, or as Kid Rock put it, “old school country with a rhinestone flair.”
“Sometimes I wonder where all the steel guitars went,” Falcon said. “Those kinds of instruments that bring what people used to listen to in the 90s, we’re trying to bring that back to country radio a little bit.”
Following their performance Friday night, Falcon said they will be selling merchandise and may hold a short meet and greet with fans.
You can keep up with the band’s current tour on their Facebook page and hear some of their music on Spotify, Apple and their website, sweetteatrio.com.
