James Brent Durbin
Albertville
James Brent Durbin, affectionately known to all as “Durbo,” passed away at home of a massive heart attack on April 10, at age 62. Brent was the owner and operator of The Albertville Funeral Home, Downtown. His career spanned 46 years in various Southern funeral homes. He graduated mortuary school in Kentucky.
He was an avid aviator and Auburn football fan, and a long-standing member of The Rotary Club and The Auburn Club.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sue Templeton Durbin, of Albertville; two treasured children, Stacie Hutchison (Tim), of Ball Ground, Georgia, and Grant Corhern (Anna Wesley), of Birmingham; and his greatest joys, four grandchildren, Wells and Graeme Hutchison, and Hunter and Mary Nelson Corhern.
A native of Shelbyville, Tennessee, he was preceded in death by his parents, Hobart and Jean Durbin, of Shelbyville, Tennessee; and one sibling, Bruce Durbin, of Tampa, Florida.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by The Albertville Funeral Home, Downtown. A visitation was held Thursday, April 15, from 1-3 p.m., with a celebration of life service immediately following in the chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Brent Durbin Aviation Fund c/o Albertville Funeral Home at 125 West Main Street Albertville, Alabama.
Deborah Ann Downer
Crossville
Deborah Ann Downer, 66, of Crossville, died Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at her home.
Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at Crossville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Plunkett Cemetery near Collinsville. Bro. John Jacobs will officiate.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Downer; children, Jamie Moore (Wiley), Chad Downer (Heather) and Scotty Downer; five grandchildren; and sister, Betty “Tootsie” Stephens.
James Lowell Nelson
Formerly of
Sardis City
James Lowell Nelson, 73, of Gadsden and formerly of Sardis City, died April 9, 2021, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Services were Monday, April 12, at Glencoe Hokes Bluff Chapel with Rev. J.L. Knight and Pastor Tim Smith officiating. Burial was in Crestwood Cemetery.
Survivors include his sons, Joshua Nelson (Stephanie) and Patrick Nelson; four grandchildren; sister, Novella Perry; brothers, Gerald (Betty) Travis, Terry (Pam) Nelson and Ronnie (Lynn) Nelson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Richard Neil McGee
Arab
Richard Neil McGee, 85, of Arab, died April 13, 2021, at his home.
Service were Friday, April 16, at 1 p.m. at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home with Rod Bryant officiating. Burial was in Memory Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Myrna Dillard McGee; daughters, Kathy Woodyard (Gregg) and Kristi Leak (Vince); sons, Doug McGee (Wanda) and Keith McGee (Lesa); sisters, Dorothy Layton, Shirley Beech and Barbara Smith; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
