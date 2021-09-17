Intercession for our immediate family
In the first installment of this series, we discussed the need and benefits of having our prayer life organized. Last time we looked at petition, which is praying for ourselves. Now we look at intercession, which is praying for others. This particular area of prayer definitely needs to be organized. Some type of prayer notebook is most certainly needed for the names of those for whom we are interceding.
In Samuel’s farewell address to Israel, he said this: “As for me, far be it from me that I should sin against the Lord by failing to pray for you. And I will teach you the way that is good and right.” (I Samuel 12:23) What a great verse this is on the importance of intercessory prayer!
Who are people for whom we want to intercede? I suggest beginning with our immediate family. It is important to have a page for each member of the family. Intercession has always been important, but in recent decades the family has come under tremendous attack. There are those who want to literally destroy the family. So now it is more important than ever. Over the years, that one page will expand to numerous pages as you continue to add various requests.
Pray for your spouse.
If our spouse knows the Lord, many of the same things that we are praying for ourselves in the area of spiritual matters are appropriate to pray for our spouse (See Part 1 of this series @ sandmountainreporter.com under Lifestyles section). Any and all areas of his or her life should be covered in prayer too. If you are the husband, pray that you will love your bride like Christ loves the church. If you are the wife, pray that you can relate to your husband as the church relates to Christ. If your spouse doesn’t know the Lord, I know you are already praying for his or her salvation. I will say more about that later in our discussion of how to pray for the lost.
Pray for your children
Cover every area of their lives-health and safety, relational skills, self esteem, and their choice of friends just to name a few. Pray for your child’s school teacher. Pray for their future marriage partner when they are young or even before they are born. Pray that they will feel free to share their deepest fears and concerns with you.
In the area of spiritual matters, pray for your child to love God’s Word and have a desire to read it. Pray for your child’s Sunday School teacher. This teacher can supplement what you as a parent teach your child about the Lord. Pray that your child will have a tender heart to the things of the Lord. Pray that your child will be kind to others.
Most importantly, pray that when your children are old enough, they will see their need for Jesus to be their Lord and Savior and that they will accept him. And then pray they will grow in the Lord.
As children grow through the various phases of life, their needs will change and their prayer needs will also change. Even after children leave home, we still love them just as much, and they still need our intercessions. How to pray for our adult children deserves further discussion that space does not here allow here.
When our adult children give us those wonderful grandchildren, it is joy to pray for them. They deserve a full page in our prayer journal just as our children did. Their prayer needs will be similar to what we prayed for children.
Pray for your parents
Being a parent is one of life’s greatest privileges, but at the same time it can be quite demanding. If you are a child or teen still living at home, pray for your parents, but also pray for your attitude toward them, and that you will be obedient and not become rebellious toward the Lord or them. Ask your parents how you can pray for them. If one or both parents work outside the home, pray for their job situations. Every job has a certain amount of stress. Pray for their marriage. If one or both parents don’t know the Lord, pray for their salvation.
After we leave the nest, we continue to pray for our parents. As they age through the various phases of adult life, their prayer needs will change. Pray for God’s grace as they enter phases of life that are new to them. Pray for your parents to have a long and fruitful life with good health.
Pray for brothers and sisters
Most of the suggested prayer requests for other family members are appropriate here. For those still living at home with siblings, pray that you will get along and not be constantly fighting. That is for your benefit and your parents. Pray for your attitude toward your brother or sister and that you will be kind to them. There are enough people in the world that want to tear us down. The family should be our one safe place and refuge.
Chip Warren is the past president of the Albertville Ministerial Fellowship.
