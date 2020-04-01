Since President Donald Trump signed a $2 trillion stimulus relief package into law last week, the Alabama Department of Revenue (ADOR) says taxpayers should be more mindful of protecting their personal and financial information.
Stimulus checks, which could be up to $2,400 or more depending on qualifications, will be sent out to taxpayers across the country in the coming weeks. This opens the doors for scammers to try and take advantage.
Scammers often take advantage of honest taxpayers through calls to action using phishing emails and other methods seeking this type of information, and criminals are always looking for new opportunities to successfully pull off such schemes, the ADOR stated.
While the federal government intends to issue as many stimulus checks via direct deposit as possible and use tax information from 2019 or 2018, that doesn’t clear people from being targeted.
Taxpayers should expect to receive phone calls, text messages and emails from scammers phishing for information, according to the ADOR, but do not give out any information. If the IRS needs any information, it will not be requested by phone, email or text.
A few other things to be on the lookout for include:
• Opportunities for criminals to take advantage of identity theft because the filing extension period may provide an expanded time frame before the real taxpayer files.
• Increase in fraudulent zero balance returns if it’s determined people who don’t normally file need to file a return in order to get the stimulus payment.
• Possibility of criminals filing returns with a low balance due so that they have a filing record that can be used to allow them access to the stimulus funds.
These are just a few examples of how criminals may test the system. The ADOR states that whatever is done this year could also set the stage for more refund fraud in future years if it’s not detected.
For more on Coronavirus-related scams and what can be done to avoid them, visit the Federal Trade Commission’s website: consumer.ftc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.