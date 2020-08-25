CROSSVILLE — New Hope quarterback Dylan Selvage rushed 20 times for 188 yards and two touchdowns, propelling the Indians to a 29-20 triumph over Crossville on Saturday night at Crossville Memorial Stadium in the season-opening football game for both squads.
Selvage directed an offense that churned out 317 yards on the ground. He attempted only two passes, both incompletions.
New Hope’s Duvine Beebe gained 72 yards on 12 attempts and scored one touchdown in the first meeting between the programs since 2009.
The Lions debuted a version of the single-wing offense, a ground-oriented attack where the ball is snapped to different players lined up in the backfield. CHS rushed for 144 yards, led by Kolby Lesley with 85 on 10 carries.
Hunter Haston finished 3-of-10 passing for 46 yards.
“It’s basically a Wildcat offense,” Crossville head coach Dusty Darnell said. The Lions call it the “Apopka offense,” because current Enterprise head coach Rick Darlington used it at Apopka High School in Florida before bringing it across the state line to Alabama. Darlington won three state titles at Apopka.
The Indians built a 14-0 advantage.
They drove 58 yards to the end zone on the game’s initial drive, with Selvage scoring on a 1-yard run. Travis Bennett kicked the extra point at the 5:23 mark of the first quarter.
New Hope’s ball-control attack limited Crossville to three offensive snaps in the opening quarter.
The Indians’ second series covered 54 yards and ended with Beebe’s 10-yard TD run. Bennett’s point-after came with 9:09 left in the second period. A 15-yard personal-foul penalty against the Lions aided the drive.
Crossville capitalized on a special teams mistake to score its first touchdown of the game and season.
The Indians muffed a punt, and Crossville’s Colton Adkins recovered the ball at New Hope’s 29-yard line. The officials penalized New Hope for unsportsmanlike conduct following the play, putting the Lions’ offense in business at the 14.
Lesley fought his way into the end zone from 5 yards out, converting a fourth-and-one with 1:19 to go in the second quarter. Kevin Rios nailed the extra point, shaving it to 14-7.
New Hope ended its first series of the second half with a punt that pinned the Lions on their 5-yard line. A bad snap on first down sailed through the back of the end zone for a safety, extending the Indians’ lead to 16-7 with 6:27 left in the third quarter.
The Lions’ defense forced a three-and-out after the free kick. Crossville’s offense took over and marched 56 yards in four plays, aided by personal foul and facemask penalties against the Indians.
Haston scored on a 5-yard run at the 2:23 mark of the third period. Rios added the point-after, trimming it to 16-14.
Crossville’s Ivan Franco recovered the high kickoff following a scramble, but the officials penalized the Lions for kick catching interference. New Hope’s offense gained possession at the CHS 38, and Selvage ripped off a 34-yard run on first down.
The Lions’ defense stiffened and limited New Hope to no gain on second- and third-and-goal plays from inside the 1-yard line. William Rice took a pitchout around the right side for a TD, converting a fourth-and-goal with 1:21 on the clock. Bennett’s extra point sailed wide left, leaving the score 22-14.
A 5-yard punt gave New Hope possession at Crossville’s 40-yard line early in the fourth quarter. Chris Lopez tackled Selvage for a 2-yard loss on first down, but Selvage broke loose for a 42-yard TD run on second down. Bennett’s extra point stretched New Hope’s margin to 29-14 with 9:27 remaining.
The Lions received the kickoff and moved 65 yards in five plays. Lesley contributed a 17-yard carry, and Haston passed to Quinton Chapman for 25 yards. Lesley capped the drive with a 17-yard dash to the end zone with 6:43 to go.
Lesley ran for two points, but a holding penalty wiped out the conversion. After the penalty, Rios missed the extra point, leaving the score 29-20.
Selvage’s 50-yard keeper put New Hope deep in CHS territory. The Lion defense held on fourth-and-1 from its 18, forcing a turnover on downs with 1:37 left in the game.
Haston passed to Trace Allen for 13 yards and scrambled for 14 yards. The officials flagged New Hope for a personal foul, giving CHS a first down at the Indians’ 40 before the Lions were penalized for intentional grounding. The penalty pushed them back to their 45.
Haston’s 8-yard pass to Gary Dale Heflin moved CHS to the Indians’ 45 on the final play of the night.
“We couldn’t get off the field in the first half,” Darnell said. “They ate the clock up. We finally got going late in the first half. Things just didn’t go our way tonight. We had opportunities but shot ourselves in the foot in some stuff.
“Our kids fought their guts out. Some of the old Crossville teams would’ve given up down 14-0 and packed in the tent and went home. This game is just a bragging [rights] game. We can go back and fix our mistakes, and we go back to work Monday.”
Crossville travels to DeKalb County rival Collinsville on Friday night at 7.
