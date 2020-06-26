I was driving when Monica Dooley called to tell me the tragic news Tracey Bush Walker had left us at the age of 51.
“Why, Lord? Why?” Those were some of my first thoughts as I struggled to pay attention to the road. Then, I remembered it’s not my place to question the King of Kings and Lord of Lords as to why He calls home the best of His saints before we believe it’s time.
What matters is Tracey was ready to meet her Lord and Savior on June 19, 2020. I know her desire was for everyone to have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, because she believed there is room at the cross for you, no matter the color of your skin or your native language.
The light of Christ shined through Tracey. She lived her faith every day of the week and not just Sunday. Her beautiful, radiant smile chased away the clouds on a rainy day and lifted the spirits of all who needed it.
I’ve read some amazing tributes to Tracey on Facebook, words that described her as the best daughter, sister, cousin, wife, mother, sister-in-law, aunt, neighbor, Sunday school teacher, educator and friend.
I’m thankful to have been her friend since childhood, when the Bush family attended Liberty Baptist Church.
Tracey married George Walker in June of 1987, following her graduation from Crossville High School. The Walkers became pillars of Mount Zion Baptist Church in the Aroney community, serving the Lord and others with joy.
Tracey taught school for 25 years, pouring herself into the lives of her students. She was teaching fourth grade at Crossville Middle School when the Lord called her home.
The Lord blessed George and Tracey with two beautiful children, Eli and Gracie Mae. The day after his mom passed, Eli shared this post on Facebook.
“I appreciate everyone’s kind words,” Eli wrote. “What me and my family needs is just prayer. There is so much pain in my heart but so much love for a good God. I hope everyone remembers my mom as a loving woman who was here to educate the future so that it may be brighter. God’s light shined through her but the candle was never put out. She is still lighting this dark world.
“I pray if you do not know God that you may have a relationship with Him and if you choose not to then just love one another. Her life was just a drop in the ocean that caused a ripple effect. She loved everyone in her life.”
I’m thankful to have been impacted by Tracey Walker’s ripple effect. To God be the glory for the life she lived.
Shannon J. Allen is sports editor for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
