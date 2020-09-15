Fyffe senior quarterback Ike Rowell is The Reporter/Sand Mountain Toyota Player of the Week for the high school football games played Sept. 11.
Rowell’s performance helped the Class 3A, No. 2 Red Devils roll over Sylvania 49-20 and give head coach Paul Benefield the 300th win of his incredible career.
Rowell rushed 12 times for 164 yards, leading a Fyffe attack that churned out 326 yards on the ground. He scored touchdowns on runs of 53, 33 and 19 yards. He ran over a would-be tackler on the 19-yard score.
He returned a kickoff 25 yards and a punt 26 yards.
Other top performances from Sept. 11 games were:
Fyffe Red Devils
Kyle Dukes rushed 10 times for 99 yards and TDs of 1 and 45 yards in Fyffe’s victory. Brodie Hicks scored on runs of 11 and 26 yards, and he led Fyffe’s defense with five solo tackles.
Hunter Gillilan recovered a fumble for the Red Devils.
Boaz Pirates
Kadin Bennefield scored on runs of 1, 2 and 20 yards, powering Boaz to a 28-25 triumph over West Point in Class 5A, Region 7 action. He finished with 74 yards rushing on 13 attempts.
Carter Lambert closed 12-of-20 passing for 151 yards, including a 15-yard TD throw to Eli Jacobs.
Jordan Cerrillo and Cole Bowling each had an interception for Boaz’s defense. Bowling’s 35 tackles on the season lead the Pirates.
Geraldine Bulldogs
Geraldine rallied to beat Sardis 36-19 in a nonregion battle. Caleb Hall led the way for the Bulldogs by rushing 21 times for 133 yards and three touchdowns.
Jose Garcia paced Geraldine’s defense with eight tackles and one sack. Troy Willoughby made six stops and Tyler Satterfield five. Bo Harper picked off a Sardis pass.
Guntersville Wildcats
Sophomore quarterback Cole McCarty completed 13-of-17 passes for 259 yards and five touchdowns in a 49-7 whipping of Crossville in 5A, Region 7 play. He also rushed for a 30-yard score, giving him a total of six touchdowns.
McCarty threw two TD passes to Brandon Fussell and one each to Jack Harris, Cooper Davidson and Tucker Leach. Fussell caught three passes for 121 yards, and Harris finished with four receptions for 76 yards.
Logan Pate rushed eight times for 100 yards for the Wildcats.
On defense, Aidan Clines and Miller Kutner each recorded five tackles while Jerrell Williamson made four. Kutner contributed a sack and Davidson an interception.
Douglas Eagles
Douglas sophomore Eli Teal rushed 63 and 73 yards for touchdowns in a 48-12 loss to Fairview, the Eagles’ first of the season.
Sardis Lions
Braxton Teal grabbed two interceptions and Avery Carroll rushed 75 yards for a touchdown in the Lions’ 36-19 loss to Geraldine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.