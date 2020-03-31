When the City of Boaz announced it would extend the closure of several departments Tuesday, Albertville leaders quickly followed suit.
Albertville Mayor Tracy Honea told The Reporter that the city would keep departments including the library, senior center, municipal court and parks and recreation closed though April 30 to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Honea hopes residents are adhering to the guidelines and health orders in place by state and federal leaders, and if they aren't, they should start doing so.
"We would like to encourage everyone to do [their] best to do [their] part," he said. "Think of others' safety as well."
City hall will remain open for the time being, operating from 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. City council meetings will also continue being held as usual on the first and third Mondays of each month.
For questions or concerns regarding the city's closures, contact city hall at 256-891-8200.
