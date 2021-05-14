This is an opinion piece.
Cliff Mitchell and I were talking once and we decided I’ve known him since he was 7 years old, when he was playing football on the sidelines while serving as a manager for the Douglas football team.
Cliff grew up to become a three-year starting quarterback for the Eagles, leading them to state playoff berths in his sophomore and senior seasons. He played for his father, Rex, the first quarterback in Douglas football history and a 2018 inductee of the Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame.
Not surprisingly, Cliff followed in his dad’s footsteps and became a teacher and coach. He’s spent his entire career at Albertville, rising from the assistant ranks to become the Aggies’ head football coach for the 2019 and 2020 seasons.
In a Wednesday night Facebook post, Cliff announced he is leaving AHS to return to his alma mater, where he will serve on the football staff under his friend and former teammate Brandon Lyles. Brandon is in his second season as the top Eagle.
“Albertville High School has been my home for the past 18 years,” Cliff posted. “Y’all accepted me with open arms. I have made so many friends and have taught and coached so many wonderful kids. A ton of folks afforded me the opportunities that I received at Albertville. I did get to achieve one of my lifelong dreams of becoming a head coach, albeit only got to be for 2 years. That does not diminish my feelings or my family’s feelings of our time at Albertville. I have loved every minute of my time with the Aggies. Sometimes things come to an end, and my watch as an Aggie has ended.
“Tonight, I was approved to become a new teacher at Douglas along with being approved to coach football for the Eagles. I am truly excited for this next step in mine and my family’s life. I want to thank Dr. Wigley, the Marshall County School Board, the administration at both Douglas Middle and High School, and Coach Brandon Lyles for making this a reality. We are getting the band back together. I hope The Eagle family will welcome us back to Douglas. This part of the Mitchell Family is coming home!”
Cliff’s brother, Trevor, is also member of the DHS football staff.
I’m not surprised Cliff landed at Douglas, because it’s a natural fit for him. The Eagles made great strides under Brandon’s leadership last season, and Cliff’s going to help him continue to build a stable, successful program.
Brandon was an underclassman during Cliff’s senior season at DHS in 1998-99, which was one of the best years in Eagles’ history. The football team reached the state playoffs, the varsity boys basketball squad advanced to the sub-regional playoffs and the varsity baseball team made it to the state playoff quarterfinals.
The late, great Roy Bonds coached the Douglas baseball team in 1999. I still wish the Marshall County Board of Education would name the Eagles’ field Roy Bonds Field.
Best wishes to Cliff, and his family, as he returns to where it all started. Sometimes, you can go home again.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
