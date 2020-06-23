Marvin R. Murray
Guntersville
Marvin R. Murray, 83, of Guntersville, died June 20, 2020, from COVID-19. He had been in long term care following a debilitating stroke in August 2019. He was recently diagnosed with COVID-19 and passed 10 days later. Marshall Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Marvin was a beloved husband, father and Paw Paw. He loved his family and friends and always loved spending time with them. He loved being outdoors and working in his yard. He worked in the poultry industry most of his adult life as a maintenance man until his retirement. He has lived in Dalton, Georgia; Gadsden and finally Guntersville.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Early and Elsie Murray; brother, Maurice Murray; nephew, Jimmy Roger Stover II; and his wife Dora Murray. Marvin and Dora were married 60 years before her passing June 24, 2018.
Marvin is survived by his sons, Myron Murray, David (Susan) Murray, Roger (Renee) Murray; daughter, Lucretia (Roger) Stover; brother, Michael Murray; sisters, Earleen Barnes, Evilee Argo; granddaughters, Tiffany Stover, Lisa (Patrick) Bright, Katrina (Floyd) Rollman, Kayley Murray; grandsons, Jeremy Murray, Seth Murray, Marcus Murray, Mitchell Murray; great-grandchildren, Shelby Rollman, Trista Rollman, Brett Bright, Amelia Bright, Skylar Roberts and Shelby Roberts.
A special thank you to the staff of Rehab Select and Albertville Nursing home, and Rehab Select at Shelby Ridge, COVID-19 Unit, Alabaster, AL.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Murray, Seth Murray, Marcus Murray, Mitchell Murray, Marc Barnes, Brett Holder.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 24, from 1 until 2 p.m., at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Marshall Memory Gardens. Brother Donald Cotton officiating.
William Theodore Tomlinson
Albertville
William Theodore Tomlinson, 64, of Albertville, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020.
Per his request, he will be cremated and an informal celebration of life will be held at a later date.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa Smith Tomlinson, of Albertville; daughters, Erin Tomlinson, of Albertville, Jennifer Holbrooks (Keith), of Albertville, Rachel Dumas (Jerame), of Albertville; sisters, Patricia Tomlinson, of Anchorage, Alaska, Ruth Ann Kulman (John), of Imlay City, Michigan, Linda Wallace (Jeff) of Huntington Beach, California, Kay Froney (Terry) of Lake Michigan; brother, Samuel “Scott” Tomlinson (Helen) of Dothan; 11 grandchildren.
Albertville Funeral Home Downtown is assisting the family with arrangements.
Tracey Ann Bush Walker
Boaz
Tracey Ann Bush Walker, 51, of Boaz, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020.
Funeral services were held on Monday, June 22, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Bro. Justin Joiner, Bro. Kevin Brooks and Bro. Chris Watkins officiating. A committal service was held Tuesday morning, June 23, in the Mt. Zion Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, George A. Walker, of Boaz; son, Eli Walker, of Boaz; daughter, Gracie Mae Walker, of Boaz; mother, Myra Strange Bush, of Crossville; brothers and sisters-in-law, Tim and Kerry Bush, of Crossville, Marty and Catherine Bush, of Huntsville; sister and brother-in-law, Michelle and Bentley Gray, of Boaz; special sister, Ali Walker.
Mary Cook
Albertville
Mary Cook, 76, of Albertville, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020.
Funeral services were held Monday, June 22 at Adams Brown Service Chapel with Bro. Lynn Sharpton and Bro. Ken Gilliland officiating. Burial followed in New Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery.
She is survived by special friend, James Stott; daughter, Deidra Patterson; two grandchildren; one great-grandchild.
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Janie Estes
Boaz
Janie Estes, 73, of Boaz, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 23, at Shiloh Baptist Church of Boaz with burial following in Douglas Cemetery. Bro. Matt Smith and Speaker Randall Jones officiated.
She is survived by her daughters, Laticia Hill (Eric), Kathy Saint (David); son, Roy Estes; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Emmline Garner (George), Willene Bannister; brother, Carl Jones.
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Jana Beth Graves
Boaz
Jana Beth Graves, 47, of Boaz, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020.
Funeral services were held Sunday, June 21, at Boaz Carr Funeral Home. Interment followed in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Jermaine Graves; children, Jake Anderson (McKenna), Kendall Wheeler (Josh), Eli Graves; brothers and sisters, Tommy, Shane, Stephanie, Terri, Tami, Keith and Heath.
Boaz Carr Funeral Home Directing.
H. D. Mahan
Albertville
H. D. Mahan, 87, of Albertville, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020.
Funeral services were held Saturday, June 20, at Welcome Bethel Church of the Sims Community. Burial followed in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church #2 with Thomas Mahan and Hal Mahan officiating.
He is survived by his daughter, Bonnie Pointer (Mark); sons, Royce Mahan (Deb), Mike Mahan; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Thomas Mahan (Lyn).
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
