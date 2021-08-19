This is an opinion piece.
Daddy told me if I wanted a car when I turned 16 that I had to get a job and pay for it. So, I worked part time after school and saved my earnings. When I finally accumulated $1,000, my Uncle Arnie sold an old Honda Civic to me and I loved it!
A couple days later on a rainy afternoon, I drove to a friend’s house and decided to stay the night with her. The following morning, I broke down in tears when my little orange hatchback wouldn’t crank. I tried and tried, but it wouldn’t hit a lick. I had apparently left the lights on and ran the battery down. My friends’ dad hooked up his jumper cables and I quickly rushed home.
Daddy spent some time that morning under the hood, and tried in vain to crank it again. After a while, he determined the battery was bad. I thought it would be a quick fix and that I’d soon be on the road again, but he decided to throw another life lesson at me. He asked if I had money to purchase a new battery all the while knowing I had spent every penny that I had buying the car.
I cried and pleaded with him...I knew he had the money… but he wouldn’t budge. He said I’d remember to turn off my headlights in the future if I had to pay for the battery myself.
I was on the front porch pouting when my Uncle Willis and his wife pulled into the driveway. My dad’s older brother lived way down in Ocilla, Georgia, and rarely came back to north Alabama for a visit. I was thrilled to see him… he was one of my favorites.
Before they could even get out of their truck, I was showing them my new car all the while explaining about my dead battery. Uncle Willis just smiled and pulled out a couple twenty-dollar bills. Before I could snatch them out of his hand, however, Daddy messed it all up and explained that I couldn’t accept the cash or the gift of a battery for that matter either.
Just after lunch, Uncle Willis announced he had an errand to run. We were all puzzled, especially Aunt Melba, but he didn’t give us time for questions before he sped off. About an hour later, he pulled back into the driveway with his truck full of watermelons!
Daddy asked him what in the world he was going to do with so many melons. “I’m giving them to Sandy,” he said. “She can keep them or sell them… it’s up to her,” he said with a wink my way. “You said I couldn’t give her money or a battery… you didn’t mention watermelons.”
Momma and Aunt Melba laughed….Daddy shook his head, knowing he couldn’t argue with his older sibling.
I helped Uncle Willis unload them in our front yard… there were fifty of them. I couldn’t help wondering where he got them but didn’t want to look a gift horse in the mouth.
I taped several pieces of notebook paper together and wrote “WATERMELONS $1.00” with a red marker. I stood on the side of our street all afternoon, shouting at every vehicle passing by until I was down to two melons. Momma walked out and bought those from me despite Daddy’s disapproval.
Uncle Willis drove me into town the following morning and I proudly exchanged my watermelon money for a new car battery. He helped Daddy hook it up when we got back home and I was proudly on the road again.
I learned a good lesson from Daddy that summer… work hard for your money and take care of what you have. I also learned a good lesson from Uncle Willis… there’s more than one way to skin a cat!!
Sandy Holsonback is a guest columnist for The Reporter. She can be reached at swholsonback4966@hotmail.com.
