Gipsy “Gip” Dane McKee
Albertville
On Sunday, September 13, 2020, Gipsy “Gip” Dane McKee, passed away at the age of 87 with family by his side.
The baby of 10 children, Gip was born on June 23, 1933, and grew up in Albertville. He retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company after 28 years and opened Triple J Motors. He had a talent for drawing and was known for his quick wit and his love of western movies.
Gip is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Lou; his daughters, Jamie Chamblee (Mike), Janna Kim (Rich), and Julie Holderfield (Brandon); his sister, Shirley Sapp; his brother, Bill McKee; his seven grandchildren; and a great granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Maudie McKee, and seven siblings.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Adams Brown Funeral Home in Albertville at 2 p.m., with visitation preceding from 1-2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Albertville First Baptist Church or Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Brenda Ingram
Albertville
Brenda Ingram, 69, of Albertville, died Sept. 11, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services were Sunday, Sept. 13, at Solitude Baptist Church with Bro. Joey Cannady officiating. Burial followed in Solitude Baptist Church Cemetery with Adams Brown Service Funeral Home directing.
Survivors include her husband, John Ingram; daughter, Jennifer Todd (Jason); son, Matt Ingram (Ashli); sister-in-law, Libby Robinson; brothers, Benny Robinson (Brenda), Jimmy Robinson (Sammie), Richard Robinson (Mary), and Les Buford Robinson; two grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
EJ Harris
Horton
EJ Harris, 87, of Horton, died Sept. 11, 2020, at home.
Services were Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Oak Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Glenn Pankey officiating. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include sisters, Oma Harris and Nancy Sims; brothers, Arvil Harris, LC “Bill” Harris, Wayne Harris, Leon Harris, Roy Harris and Joe Harris; and one grandson.
John Denham
Boaz
John Denham, 78, of Boaz, died Sept. 10, 2020, at UAB Hospital in Birmingham.
Services were Monday, Sept. 14, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with burial following in Solitude Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Denham; sons, Craig Denham (Dona), John Denham (Marsha) and David Denham (Tiffany); six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Billy Johnson
Boaz
Billy Johnson, 84, of County Road 17, Boaz, died on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at his residence.
Funeral service for family and close friends was held Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at noon in the McRae Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Ed Cash officiating. Interment followed in the Liberty Cemetery in Aroney.
Survivors include his son, Billy Johnson, Jr. (Cindy), of Indiana; daughter, Tommie Johnson, of Indiana; three granddaughters and 7 great-grandchildren; step-son, Allen Stephenson, of Boaz; two step-granddaughters; brothers, Clarence Johnson (Barbara), and Willie Johnson (Jeanne), all of Boaz; and sisters, Ruby Williams and Barbara Naler, both of Boaz, and Judy Crouson (Tom), of California.
Marzell Smith
Albertville
Marzell Smith, 84, of Albertville, died Sept. 11, 2020, at her home.
Services were Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Keith Gilliland officiating. Burial was in New Macedonia Baptist Cemetery on McVille Road.
Survivors include a daughter, Ginger Jackson (Rick); sons, Bill W. Smith, David A. Smith (Janet), and Terry B. Smith (Becky); 12 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Morris Dale
Cunningham
Formerly of Sardis City
Morris Dale Cunningham, 82, of Remlap, formerly of Sardis City, died Saturday, Sept. 12.
Services will be at noon Friday, Sept. 18, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:30 until 12 before the service.
Survivors include his children, Ty Cunningham (Brenda), Keith Cunningham (Cathy) and Laura Borden (Dale); 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family has asked for everyone to please wear a mask and social distancing at the funeral home.
Randy Jay Deutscher
Grant
Randy Jay Deutscher, 67, of Grant, died Sept. 10, 2020, at his home.
Services were Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Don Blakeny officiating.
Survivors include a daughter, Lauren Deutscher; sons, Michael McClendon (Hollie), and Alan McClendon (Jennifer); brothers, Rick Deutscher (Alice) and Brian Deutscher (Christine); and six grandchildren.
Nina Gilbreath
Boaz
Nina Gilbreath, 71, of Boaz, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at her home.
Graveside services were Tuesday, Sept. 15, at New Life Christian Center Cemetery. Rev. Harry Whitt officiated. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, Kenny Gilbreath; daughter, Laura Holland (Jason); sons, Jason Gilbreath (Rachel), and Blake Gilbreath (Cecilia); four grandchildren; brothers, Dale Johnson (Donna), and Lane Johnson; and a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents: Alfred and Eleanor Faye Johnson.
Robert Gores Jr.
Boaz
Robert Gores Jr., 78, of Boaz, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center
Services were Monday, Sept. 14, at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial at Forrest Home Cemetery. Rev. Frederick Dixson-Whitt officiated.
Survivors include his wife, Diane Gores; daughters, Cherry Clanton (Gary), and Becky Button; sons, Robert Travis Gores (Laura), and Ronnie Gores; 12 grandchildren; sisters, Susie Crews, and Ann Gores.
