Mary Lou Rogers
Geraldine
Mary Lou Rogers, 95, of Geraldine, passed away Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Funeral services were held Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Geraldine Funeral Home Chapel with Bros. Hoyt Gilbert and Chris Weaver officiating and Geraldine Funeral Home Inc. directing.
Survivors include her sons, Dennis Lawayne Rogers and late wife Margaret Rogers, of Geraldine, Jackie Neal Rogers and wife Shirley Rogers, of Geraldine, Charles Lavaughn Rogers and wife Anita Rogers, of Sand Rock, and Phillip Earl Rogers and wife Kathy Rogers, of Geraldine; daughters, Brenda Gail Harper and husband Phillip Harper, of Section, Mary Anna Williams and husband Steve Williams, of Whiton, and Martha Ann Barrett and late husband Doyle Barrett, of Geraldine; sister, Laura Faye Hanners, of Geraldine; 14 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John R. Rogers; parents, Jim and Velma Peters; brother, George Peters; and sisters, Tempie Weaver, Opal White, Ola Centers, Eva Croft, Winnie Fraser, Dovie Peters and Lorene Nelson.
A special thanks to the Marshall Medical Center South Emergency Room and 3rd floor staff for going above and beyond to care for and accommodate our family during these final days.
James Michael “Mike” White
Boaz
James Michael “Mike” White, 71, of Boaz, died on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Stephanie Talley White, of Boaz; daughters, Moni White, of Moody, and Ellie Green (Kevin), of Attalla; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and a sister, Toni Lawson (Fred), of Pinson.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donation to your local “No Kill” animal shelter.
Amanda Carol Parrish
Albertville
Amanda Carol Parrish, 31, of Albertville, died Aug. 12, 2021, at Huntsville Hospital.
Services will be Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Paul Kirby officiating. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include her fiancé, Adam Camp; sons, D.J. Hill and Camrin Parrish; parents, Frankie and Paula Parrish; sister, Ashley Morrison (Billy); and brothers, Jeremy Wilson (Deana) and Steven Culbert (Autumn).
Ronald Loyd Brazier
Guntersville
Ronald Loyd Brazier, 73, of Guntersville, died Aug. 8, 2021.
A memorial service was Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Creek Path Baptist Church. Guntersville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Joe “Donnie” Kinney
Albertville
Joe “Donnie” Kinney, 84, of Albertville, died Aug. 11, 2021, at his home.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Aug. 14, 2021, at High Point Baptist Church of Albertville with Bros. Larry Camp and Ronnie Murdock officiating. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Joan Kinney; daughter, Sandy Sims (David); sons, Thomas Kinney (Deborah), Jeff Kinney (Flo) and Phillip Kinney (Becky); four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Norma Williamson
Crossville
Norma (Kay) Williamson, of Crossville, died Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.
A celebration of life was held Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Crossville First United Methodist Church with the Revs. Harvey Beck, Terry Hill and Mike Williamson officiating. Burial was in the adjoining cemetery with Crossville Memorial Chapel directing.
Survivors include her children, Junior (Lynn) Williamson, Carolyn (Terry) Hill, Mike (Lisa) Williamson and Jimmy (Myrna) Williamson; sister, Ann (Hollis) Todd; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a host of other family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, family request donations to Crossville First United Methodist Church where Mrs. Williamson was a lifelong member.
Roy “Earl” Chamblee
Albertville
Roy “Earl” Chamblee, 81, of Albertville, died Aug. 10, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center North.
Services were Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Morrell Upchurch officiating. Burial was in Mt. High Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Gwen Chamblee; daughters, Teresa Kirby (Joey) and Jerrie Nacrelli (Charles; sister, Kathleen Pittman; brothers, Boy Chamblee, Cledith Chamblee and Edward Chamblee; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
