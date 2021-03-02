Area law enforcement officials are thankful a lengthy and drawn-out vehicle chase Saturday night ended with no injuries.
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said Issac Jett, 23, of Talladega, was initially spotted by Alabama State Troopers on Highway 72 near Grant at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle Jett was driving came back listed as stolen, and Jett himself was wanted on warrants for failure to appear. Troopers began a chase after Jett refused to stop.
Guthrie said over an hour and 40 minutes later, Jett was captured after his vehicle hit stop sticks in the Honeycomb community on U.S. 431 put down by Guntersville Police, and he wrecked the vehicle near the Hebron Fire Department at the Marshall/Madison county line on U.S. 431. Two Owens Cross Roads officers and a Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputy approached the vehicle and arrested Jett.
“It is amazing no one was killed,” Guthrie said. “The chase came through Guntersville, continued up the mountain where Albertville Police had put down stop sticks in front of Raceway. He turned around in the median to miss them and continued through Guntersville. When he got to McDonalds, he was doing 90 miles an hour and headed the wrong way on Gunter Avenue.”
Officers from ALEA, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Albertville, Guntersville, Grant, New Hope and Owens Cross Roads police all took part in the chase at one point or another, Guthrie said.
A Grant officer’s cruiser was sideswiped by Jett early on in the chase. No one was injured.
“To do all that and no one be injured or killed is unbelievable,” Guthrie said.
Guntersville Police are expected to file numerous charges against Jett for speeding, reckless endangerment and various other infractions on Monday.
Jett was arrested Saturday and booked into the Marshall County Jail just before 2 a.m. Saturday under $15,000 in bond on charges of attempting to elude law enforcement, reckless endangerment, first-degree theft of property, third-degree burglary and cruelty to animals. The cruelty charge stems from Jett’s possession of a dog within the vehicle during the lengthy chase, Guthrie said.
