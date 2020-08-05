The 2020 Marshall County Fair will begin tomorrow at the Boaz VFW Fairgrounds and will run through Saturday. The fair will re-open for three more days on Aug. 13-15.
More than 27 amusement rides will be on hand for this year’s fair. Entry fee is $5 and free for children under 5-years old. No admission will be charged to active duty military, veterans and first responders.
Fair officials said those who attend are expected to follow CDC guidelines in regard to the COVID-19 virus. Gates open each night at 6 p.m. The Boaz VFW Fairgrounds is located on Highway 431 at Bruce Road.
