Residents of the City of Boaz celebrated the official opening of Courtyard on Main Thursday evening along with public officials and business leaders. Locals got to enjoy free food provided by Boaz Cafe and Bakery and live music courtesy of Chad Steed. Boaz Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jill Johnson recognized key players in making the miniature park a reality including Wayne and Bonnie hunt (right); the artist who painted the murals at the courtyard, Suzanne Vann; and Mayor David Dyar and the city council, especially councilman Johnny Willis. Though the park was established in September 2020, Johnson said the chamber held off on a ribbon cutting due to the pandemic. Located in downtown Boaz at 128 N. Main Street, the park offers picnic tables, flowers, a grassy area to play, decorative lighting and murals perfect for a photo op.
PHOTOS: Courtyard on Main ribbon cutting
- By DANIEL TAYLOR The Reporter
