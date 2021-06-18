Former Albertville Mayor Carl Pruett has died.
Pruett served as Albertville’s mayor for one term from 2004-08. He died June 16 following a brief illness.
He is being remembered as a man passionate about his family, faith and city.
“Carl was a tremendous man,” said former Mount Calvary Pastor Brent Roe. “He liked to work behind the scenes. He never did anything for the accolades.
“Carl was Albertville through and through. If there was ever an opportunity for the church to purchase anything or use a service, Carl strongly suggested we use Albertville people as much as possible. He was all about that.”
He worked for Gold Kist Poultry for the majority of his career, ending his 30-year career as Senior Director of Poultry Sales at the time of his retirement.
The Cullman County native moved to the area when he came to work at Gold Kist in 1965 as a sales trainee.
In 1969 he began a three-year stint with Ralston Purina. He rejoined Gold Kist in February 1973.
He remained in the Boaz office until a promotion transferred him to Atlanta, Ga., in 1988. Pruett and his wife, Nel, returned to Albertville upon his retirement from Gold Kist in February of 2000.
Prior to his long career in sales, Pruett worked for six years in the Cullman County school system by teaching at the high school level.
He taught school at Welti and Jones Chapel in Cullman County and served as a board member fo the Cullman County Board of Education.
He and Nel were longtime active members of Mount Calvary Baptist church where he served on various committees and sang in the Senior Choir.
“There are people in the church that people like and people that others don’t like,” Roe said. “I didn’t know anyone who didn’t like Carl or have the utmost respect for him. He didn’t speak often, but when he said anything, everyone listened.
“He had a great amount of wisdom businesswise and every other way you could think of. HE was concerned about the church when things happened. He was a great man.
“He would come to my office periodically and just talk. He never gave me suggestions on how to lead, but he just talked. He knew what it was like to be a leader both from his work as mayor and at Gold Kist. He had a ton of wisdom. He was incredibly supportive of me and my family.
“There was not a Sunday that went by that he didn’t shake my hand and tell me he loved me and was praying for me.”
Pruett is survived by his daughters, Derinda (Randy) Weathersby, Kim (Patrick) Lawler and Kandi (Chris) Wilkerson; son, David (Robin) Pruett; and five grandchildren and one great-grandson.
