The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has identified a man injured who was recently injured in a motorcycle accident in Albertville.
According to ALEA Public Information Officer Derek Campbell family members identified the man as Jonathan Corbin, of Boaz.
Corbin was injured in a single-vehicle crash Friday, June 19, on Gray Road in Albertville. His motorcycle crashed into a mailbox, and he was transported to Huntsville Hospital with major injuries.
Corbin has been in an intensive care unit since the accident. He had no identification with him at the time of the accident and the motorcycle had not been registered since 2010.
Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith said the man had been listed as “John Doe” on police reports and hospital records pending his identification.
“No one had come to us to report anyone missing or anything like that,” Smith said Monday.
