This is an opinion piece.
A good rule of thumb when it comes to congressional bills and laws: the better sounding the name, the more nefarious it is.
It’s not absolute: sometimes you get a Religious Freedom of Restoration Act (RFRA) that intends to do what the name implies. But more often than not you get something like the Patriot Act, which is not patriotic, or most recently, the so called Equality Act.
Much ado has already been made over this bill, which recently passed through the U.S. House of Representatives with a 224-206 vote. Its proponents says it’s necessary to prohibit discrimination against the LGBTQ community while its opponents claim it gives special treatment to one group at the expense of another group’s rights.
The gist of the bill is that it amends the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to include “sex, sexual orientation and gender identity” as protected classes against which no one could discriminate without incurring the full wrath of the law.
The bill argues several ways LBGTQ people have traditionally felt discriminated against, such as in applying for housing, eating at restaurants, adoption and so on.
One of the main problems with his bill is how vague it is in describing its terms and how much it pushes objective statements without evidence. It’s not far-fetched to imagine this new law to be used as a cudgel against anyone who doesn’t embrace the LGBTQ way, which now includes sex changes for kids; in fact it’s written so that it can be.
Most of the text delineates which sections of the Civil Rights Act need to be amended to insert “sex, sexual orientation and gender identity” or what needs to be struck to be more gender inclusive. But here and there it sneaks in some odd bits about conversion therapy, the aforementioned RFRA, bona fide gender requirements for employment, bathroom free-for-alls and effectively eliminating women's sports.
The RFRA was introduced in 1993 by Rep. Chuck Schu0mer and Sen. Ted Kennedy of all people to “ensure that interests in religious freedom are protected.” This act further solidified what had been obvious from America’s founding, that freedom of religion was of paramount significance from which the structure of society flowed. But whether you’re a cake baker, doctor, shoe salesman or whatever, the new Equality Act would not only render moot any moral or religious objections to supporting the LGBTQ community, it would virtually force business owners and employees, (read: everyone) to join the cause, lest they be sued into oblivion.
According to the House bill, if a job legitimately (i.e. bona fide) requires the applicant be of a certain sex, they are to be considered fully qualified if they simply identify as that gender, regardless of what they were “assigned at birth.”
(Those looking to hire a wet nurse, beware.)
I won’t belabor the point of how absurd it is to eliminate sex differences in bathrooms and sports or how it most negatively affects women, but just know it’s in there.
To give everyone the benefit of the doubt, I’m sure many hearts are in the right place when it comes to this bill and really want everyone to be treated equally. That’s why the name works so well. Most people hear “equality” and don’t read beyond the elevator pitch before tossing their hat in for strong support because only a bigot would be against equality, right?
We are all different in personality, ability and belief. If that weren’t so then politics wouldn’t exist. Neither would the idea of freedom as we knew it before 2020, which is, in a nutshell, everyone is free to pursue their interests regardless of if they agree or not with your neighbor. Functional equality — opportunity, not outcome — is what we are after here, which maximizes freedom and protects the rights of others.
Progressives have done a nice job of getting us to think past the sale on LGBTQ issues. Society now argues over the finer details of compromising on ideas that were a few minutes ago widely held as incorrect and harmful.
Decent people everywhere support respect for all and tolerance for opposing views, but it’s a different story if you are forced to affirm, whether in word or action, ideas or beliefs contrary to your convictions. The government can’t establish a religion because it has no right to tell people what to believe. But that’s exactly what it’s trying to do with the Equality Act.
When the negative consequences for religious freedoms, free speech and women’s rights are so plain to see as with this bill, it’s hard to deem them unintended.
Daniel Taylor is a news editor for The Reporter. His email is daniel.taylor@sandmountainreporter.com.
