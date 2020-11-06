Okay, let’s pull out an old-fashioned washboard and let it teach us for a moment.
We no longer have to use this technique in our convenient Western-world society, but I ask you to look into the application of it with me today.
The washboard was built in such a way that garments would be soaked in soap then rubbed against its ridges to cause the soap to go through the garment and remove the dirt. Why not just soak the garments and then rinse them out?
The removal of the filth came from the abrasive rubbing. The cleansing came from the friction.
So, what does that have to do with anything? Think about the dirt in your life. Think about the filth you pick up along the way in your everyday conversations, actions, and lack thereof. I think of when the Lord said that he who is clean need only to wash his feet. We get the world on us as we go through life, whether we like it or not. We get dirty. And when we get dirty, we need some washing.
Back to the washboard: there are people and situations in our lives that rub us the wrong way. Have we ever stopped to think that perhaps the Lord is using them to remove something from us? If every person we meet thinks just like we do and acts just like we want them to, would we grow at all? If every circumstance went the way we wanted it to, would we ever get on our knees...would we ever desire to see change within us?
Face it. We need the rough ridges of the washboard to go against the grain for us. We need some friction—some abrasive cleansing—from time to time. I challenge you to be mindful of what it may look like in your life, and then submit to the Lord's way of cleansing you...even when it hurts.
Amanda Conn has been a member of The River Church of God for more than 20 years, involved in several different ministries — one of which is writing the devotion for the church’s website. She also works at Industrial Rental in Guntersville. She is the wife of Jeff Conn and mother to Jayden and Avery.
