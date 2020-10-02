Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth updated the Boaz Rotary Club on happenings around the state during a meeting Wednesday.
Ainsworth, a Marshall County native, said coming to Boaz was like a trip home to see family and friends.
“So many of you raised me,” Ainsworth joked. “It takes a village. I have lots of family here.
“Boaz is one spot that when I’m asked to come and do something, I try to do all I can to come because it is my hometown.”
He hit on many items of interest going on around the state, including an update on COVID-19, small business commission, workforce development, aerospace development and more.
• Ainsworth has his own opinion on how COVID-19 pandemic should be handled, and doesn’t agree with Gov. Kay Ivey’s extended mask mandate.
“My opinion is mandates are slippery slopes,” he said. Where do they stop?
“When you look at the data, people my age and children are fine. When you get into the older population, the risk increases.
“For the most part, my children have played in 40 baseball games. I don’t know of one child that got COVID from playing baseball outside since June.”
He believes children are safer in school than in any other situation during COVID-19, and he knows state and school officials are doing all they can to ensure students’ safety.
“We are learning. It is a balance situation,” Ainsworth said. “Our schools are doing a tremendous job of educating our children the right way. We need to do all we can to get our children in school.”
• As chairman of the Small Business Commission, Ainsworth saw the economy at its best and its worst during the pandemic shutdown.
“I never dreamed I would be tasked to re-open the economy,” he said. “We got people back to work in a safe manner.
“I hear where other states are now in a deficit, such as California down $50 billion.
“This has been the most trying time in my lifetime. When many states are in a deficit, Alabama has a surplus. I can’t imagine having to go through all this with a deficit.”
• Ainsworth heads the Commission on a 21st Century Workforce and believes Snead State Community College will play an important role in ensuring the state has a qualified, well-trained workforce.
“About 60% of our students in Alabama don’t go on to get a 2- or 4-year degree,” Ainsworth said.
“We need to get them trained for 21st Century jobs.
“Our No. 1 priority is to get Alabama to be the workforce engine in the Southeast.”
Ainsworth said keeping talented workers in the state is key.
“We need to re-imagine our career centers,” he said. “We need to create an apprenticeship program. The No. 1 factor to economic growth is people. If you can keep talent here and keep skilled workers here, the area will explode.”
• Aerospace technology is the focus in Huntsville, but Marshall County’s proximity to the city could provide opportunities for the area.
“There is a huge emphasis going into space defenses,” Ainsworth said. “Huntsville has more PhDs and engineers per capita … and has been referred to as the Silicone Valley of Aerospace.
“Aerospace is important to our area and represents a huge growth area for our state.”
• Rotary members asked Ainsworth about his stance with the lottery and gambling policy in the state.
“I’ve had the mindset that (the lottery) is not the answer to everything,” he said. “The lottery never passes. If it ever does get on the ballot, I think it would pass. I’ve always been in favor of putting that money into education, such as scholarships and workforce training.”
He said the Poarch Creek Tribe wants to negotiate with the state to establish a secondary location and begin paying taxes.
“Right now, they don’t pay taxes,” he said. “Victoryland wants to re-open in some fashion.
“There are discussions, but I don’t see any effort.”
The Boaz Rotary meets every Wednesday at noon in the Snead State Community College Cafeteria. Upcoming speakers include Boaz Mayor David Dyar on Oct. 7; Gary Waldrop on Oct. 14; Frankie Martin on Oct. 21; and Dr. Alan Blum on Oct. 28.
For more information about the club, log onto their Facebook page, or call 256-302-2280.
