ATLANTA — FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast, exclusive regional broadcasters of the Atlanta Braves, are scheduled to televise 55 of 60 games during the abbreviated 2020 MLB regular season.
Games televised on the networks will also stream live on the FOX Sports GO app.
Regular-season telecasts on the networks will also be anchored by the flagship pre- and postgame show, “Braves LIVE,” delivering expert insight and analysis before and after each game.
The Braves will begin the regular season Friday, July 24, against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Coverage will begin with a special one-hour “Braves LIVE” at 2 p.m. on FOX Sports South.
FOX Sports Southeast will televise two Braves’ exhibition games against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, July 21, at 6 p.m. and Wednesday, July 22, at 3 p.m. Chip Caray and Jeff Francoeur will announce both games.
The unprecedented 60-game season will feature the Braves facing opponents exclusively from the NL East and AL East.
The season will also have several rule changes, including universal use of a designated hitter and extra innings with a runner placed on second base at the start of each half-inning.
In addition, the telecasts will exist in an environment like none other in MLB history, with broad changes to production elements and protocols to safeguard against COVID-19. Specific production details for FOX Sports South will be announced later.
Emmy winner Caray (17 seasons with the Braves) will serve as play-by-play announcer. Former Braves outfielder and Gold Glove winner Francoeur (fourth season) will return for his third season as lead in-game analyst.
Former Braves 10-time All-Star, two-time Cy Young winner and National Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Glavine (11th season) will serve as an in-game analyst for select games.
Former All-Star Paul Byrd (eighth season) will serve as an in-game reporter. Emmy winner and broadcast veteran Kelly Crull will join the roster for her first season as an in-game reporter.
Multiple Emmy winner Jerome Jurenovich (14th season) will serve as lead host for “Braves LIVE.” Former Braves outfielder and All-Star Brian Jordan (14th season) will serve as an analyst for “Braves LIVE.”
Former Braves infielder Nick Green (sixth season) will serve as an analyst for “Braves LIVE.”
Former Braves relief pitcher Peter Moylan will return for his second season as an analyst for “Braves LIVE.”
Exclusive Braves features, interviews and team content will also be available throughout the season on @FOXSportsBraves. The networks’ telecasts will be available through cable, satellite and over-the-top providers across Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and central/western North Carolina.
