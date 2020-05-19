The Albertville Board of Education held a special called meeting Friday, May 8, to vote on personnel issues. Chief among them was Christopher Lindley’s decision to retire from his position as Albertville High School’s band director, effective July 1.
“I just feel it is time,” Lindley said. “I’m going to have more time and energy to focus on other career interests moving forward. I’ve been at Albertville nearly 20 years and we’ve been able to accomplish some great things together. The band is in a great position right now and I know that some great things are on the horizon for these Aggie Band students. I’m looking forward to seeing just how great they are going to be in the near future.”
He said he will now be “helping out” at Albertville Middle School where he will teach part time on a contractual basis beginning Aug. 11.
Taylor Cash, long-time assistant, will succeed Lindley as director. The announcement was made Tuesday by AHS Principal Deidra Tidwell via Facebook.
The board also approved the following personnel items:
A. Resignations/Retirements
1. Wanda Turk, resigning as elementary teacher at Albertville Primary School (APS), effective May 28,
2. Stephen Owens, resigning as science teacher at Albertville High School (AHS), effective June 1.
3. Jessica Hulgan, resigning as elementary teacher at Albertville Elementary School (AES), effective June 1.
4. Randolph Dupree II, resigning as computer technician, effective June 30.
B. Supplement Resignations
1. Randolph Dupree II, resigning as ninth grade football assistant at AHS, effective June 30.
2. Randolph Dupree II, resigning as basketball assistant at AHS, effective June 30.
C. Transfers
1. Aimee LaShae Henderson, transferring from kindergarten teacher at Albertville Kindergarten Pre-Kindergarten (AKPK) to pre-K lead teacher at AKPK, effective Aug. 6.
2. Cinda Taylor, transferring from elementary teacher at AES to English language teacher at AES, effective Aug. 6.
3. Deborah Aldridge, transferring from music teacher at Evans Elementary to elementary teacher at AKPK, effective Aug. 6.
D. Employments
1. Reed Jones, history teacher at AHS (new unit), effective Aug. 6.
2. Emily Markovich, speech and language pathologist (replacing Kelli Kidd), effective Aug. 6.
3. Gavin Dover, 12-month show choir director (replacing Abigail Grauberger), effective June 1.
4. Hannah Short, elementary teacher at APS (replacing Wanda Turk), effective Aug. 6.
5. Kaitlyn Essary, LPN at APS (replacing Amberleigh Breedwell), effective Aug. 10.
6. Chelsea Alexander, pre-K auxiliary teacher at AKPK, effective Aug. 6.
7. Alexandria Moses, Math teacher at AHS (new unit), effective Aug. 6.
8. Austin Harrell, science teacher at AHS (replacing Stephen Owens and pending certification), effective Aug. 6.
9. Reina Mateo-Domingo, pre-K auxiliary teacher at AKPK, effective Aug. 6.
E. Supplement transfer
1. Candace Grochowalski, transferring from seventh grade volleyball coach to eighth grade volleyball Coach, effective May 9.
F. Independent Contracts
1. Christopher Lindley, to perform part-time duties teaching instruction in the area of musical instruments per job description 3.01, not to exceed 86 days, not to exceed 28 hours per week, paid at a daily rate of 172.22, not to exceed $14,810.92, effective Aug. 11-Dec. 18, 2020.
G. Other
1. Patricia Long, instructional coach at APS, to receive three extra days to help with curriculum and updated standards for the 2020-2021 school year, to be paid and not to exceed $100 per day from APS general funds, effective June 8 - Aug. 5.
2. Kristy Robinson, assistant principal at AMS, to work as a summer school teacher, to be paid $20 per hour not to exceed 160 hours, effective June 9 - July 16.
3. Mary Hambey, teacher at AHS, to work as summer school facilitator, to be paid $20 per hour not to exceed 100 hours, effective June 1 - July 24.
The board also approved the following independent contracts:
1. Larry Davis, independent contract, provided his services as an accompanist for AHS choir, to be paid and not to exceed $2,500 from choir funds, effective Oct. 1, 2019 - March 9, 2020.
2. Noah Goodwin, independent contract, provided his services as an accompanist for AHS choir, to be paid and not to exceed $2,500 from choir funds, effective Oct. 1, 2019 to March 9, 2020.
3. Andrew Vaughn, independent contract, provided his services as an accompanist for AHS choir, to be paid and not to exceed $2,500 from choir funds, effective Oct. 1, 2019 to March 9, 2020.
4. Mike Weaver, independent contract, to provide his services as a choreographer and production designer for AHS choral department, to be paid a daily rate of $1,200 not to exceed $19,900 from choral funds, effective May 30, 2020 through Jan. 31, 2021.
