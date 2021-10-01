Mark Allen Mosley
Guntersville
Mark Allen Mosley, 53, of Guntersville, went to meet Jesus on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.
Mark was born in Guntersville on Sept. 12, 1968. He was a 1986 graduate of Guntersville High School where he was class Valedictorian. He was also a member of the GHS Golf Team. He later graduated from Auburn University with a degree in electrical engineering. He worked in Huntsville for Intergraph and Nvidia before retirement.
He as an active member of Bethany Baptist Church where he served as deacon. He served on numerous committees and sang with the Praise Team.
He is survived by his wife, Amy Denson Mosley; sons, Braden Mosley and Jantzen Mosley; mother, Jane Coplin Horton, of Guntersville; brother, Grant Mosley, of Birmingham; and mother-in-law, Anita Denson, of Douglas. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Marguerite Coplin and father-in-law, Charles Denson.
Visitation was held on Thursday, Sept. 30, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Guntersville Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life was held on Friday, Oct. 1, at 4 p.m. at Bethany Baptist Church in Horton with Bros. Morris Stephens, Brent Roe and Jamie Brothers officiating. Burial was in Bethany Cemetery.
Brian Kevin Butler
Crossville
Brian Kevin Butler, 59, of Crossville, died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday Oct. 2, 2021, at Crossville Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be from 4 until 5 before the service.
He is survived by his daughter, Brooke Lawrence (Matthew); son, Lucas Butler (Sydney); step-daughter, Erica Phillips; seven grandchildren; mother, Bertha L. Butler; sister, Darlene Butler; brother, Jeff Butler (Paula); one nephew; and one niece.
Michael Anthony Goodwin Jr.
Albertville
Michael Anthony Goodwin Jr., 39, of Albertville, died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
A memorial service was at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Civitan Park-Guntersville Lake. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his children, Aubrey Leann Goodwin, Jade Makenzie Goodwin and Kaleb Michael Goodwin; parents, Teresa Molnar (William) and Michael Anthony Goodwin (Loria); sisters, LaShea Hicks (Jonathan), Barbara Goodwin Counce and Kimberly Goodwin Gaddis; fiancée, Kasie McWhorter; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Raymond M. Sims
Gadsden
Raymond M. Sims, 76, of Gadsden, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Riverview Regional Medical Center.
His funeral service will be at noon, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Interment will follow in adjoining cemetery. Rev. Wayne White will officiate the service. Visitation will be from 10:30 until noon before the service at the church. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his daughters, Tarina Garrigan (David) and Tonya Sims Fussell (Boe Jay); son, Raymond “Toppie” Sims, II (Lisa); seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a sister Peggy Hogan.
Tammy Dickie
Boaz
Tammy Dickie, 56, of Boaz, died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Her funeral service was at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Boaz Carr Chapel. Rev. Jason King officiated the service. Burial followed at Kilpatrick Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Elton Decker; daughter, Jessica Dickie (Jeremy); son, Elton Decker, II (Autumn); two granddaughters; mother, Thresia Walden; sister, Heather Jones (Jamie); brother, Heath Willoughby (Lee); three nieces; two nephews; and four great-nephews and two great-nieces.
Mike T. Newton
Albertville
Mike T. Newton, 74, of Albertville, died on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at his residence.
Mr. Newton is survived by his wife, Katherine Newton, of Albertville; daughters and sons-in-law, Elizabeth and Alan Warfield, of North Carolina, and Katie and Tom Warren, of Albertville; three grandchildren; and a sister, Tina Johnson of Dothan.
There will be a Family Celebration of Life at a later date. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers donations be made either to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice, 408 Martling Road, Albertville, AL 35951 or to the Slocomb Alumni Association, P.O. Box 404 Slocomb, AL 36375.
Nathan Wesley White
Athens
Nathan Wesley White, 39, of Joseph Drive, Athens, died on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Athens Limestone Hospital.
Funeral Services were at 7 p.m., Sept. 30, 2021, at Lindsay Lane Baptist Church East with visitation from 6 until service time. Bro. Luke Parker, Eric White and Casey White officiated. A graveside service was held on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the Hillcrest Cemetery with Bro. Luke Parker officiating. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Mr. White is survived by his mother, Brenda Moore Behel, of Athens; brothers and sisters-in-law, Eric and Heather White, of Tennessee, Casey and Melanie White, of Baileyton, and Tyler White, of Athens; seven nieces and nephews; aunts and uncle, Brenda Greene, Monika White, Mary Wells Maze and Gary Gray; and a host of other aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family is accepting flowers or suggests donations to “Nate’s Going Home” gofundme.
Lesa Ann Parker
Albertville
Lesa Ann Parker, of Albertville, lost her battle with cancer on Sept. 29, 2021, at the age of 57. Born in Watseka, Illinois, she was a CNA for 28 years.
She chose to be cremated by Alabama Cremation and Funeral Services. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Watseka.
Parker is preceded in death by her father, Denis Younger; mother, Rose Younger; and brother Dennis Younger.
Parker is survived by her brother Rick (Gloria) Younger, of Watseka; sisters Debra Younger, of Albertville, Karen (David) West of Watseka, and Dawn (Matt) Johnson, of Watseka; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Deborah Bishop Patterson
Attalla
Deborah Bishop Patterson, 65, of Attalla, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Northside Healthcare in Gadsden.
Her family has chosen cremation; no services have been planned at this time. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Patterson; daughter, Krystal Michelle Baty (Jason); two grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; sister, Joyce Farmer (David); a niece; a nephew; and brother-in-law, Michael Patterson.
Kenneth M. Abbott
Crossville
Kenneth M. Abbott, 83, of Crossville, died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Crossville Nursing Home.
His funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Crossville Memorial Chapel. Rev. Stanley Jones and Rev. Joseph Abbott will officiate. Burial will follow in Dekalb Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday before the service.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Abbott; sons, Kenneth Lee Abbott and Rodney Abbott (Julie); six grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and a sister, Katherine Holland.
———
