Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies are working with state officials to identify a body discovered Wednesday afternoon.
Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said a property owner in the 1800 block of Columbus City Road in Grant discovered a partially decomposed body in a wooded area and reported it to the sheriff’s office at about 4:30 p.m.
County investigators and the Marshall County Coroner’s Office worked the scene through the night, Guthrie said, and the body was taken to Huntsville to the State Forensic Lab for an autopsy.
Guthrie declined to say if the body was male or female and said additional details would be released as the investigation progressed.
