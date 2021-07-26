The Marshall County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in connection with a body found Saturday.
Shannon Elmore, 44, has been charged with the murder of James Edwards Jr., both of Union Grove, Alabama.
On Saturday, July 24, deputies and investigators responded to a residence on Water Tank Road in Union Grove where they discovered a deceased male. Based on the level of body decomposition, it appeared the subject had been in the residence for several days, the sheriff's office said.
Based on results from an autopsy performed by the Alabama Department of Forensics, it was determined the individual died of blunt force trauma to the head.
During the investigation, evidence was found that Elmore struck the Edwards in the head with a 2x4 piece of lumber. Elmore is currently in the Marshall County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.
Marshall County Coroners Office and the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office assisted in the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.