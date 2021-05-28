As Memorial Day approaches, one group of Marshall County patriots is working to make sure the memories of servicemen and women from Guntersville and the surrounding area are never forgotten.
They have formed the Freedom Park initiative with the purpose of establishing a stand-alone veterans park in Guntersville.
They are in the process of finalizing a site, forming a 501C3 non-profit and getting all the pieces lined up to begin fundraising for the park. Their hope is to get a piece of city property designated for the park but to build it entirely using private funds.
Their preferred site is the city’s uppermost parking deck on Worth Street. Since there will be no formal Memorial Day ceremony in Guntersville this year, the group will host an informal ceremony at the site Monday at 10:00 a.m. The public is invited.
“This park is for everyone,” said Guntersville police chief Jim Peterson, a member of the initiative. “It’s not about politics or anything other than honoring our local veterans.”
Long-time Guntersville broadcaster Bill Yancy got the ball rolling on starting the park. Yancy is best known as Guntersville’s “Voice of the Wildcats” for his long and distinguished career broadcasting the city’s football games. But he has also long been a friend of veterans. He interviews war veterans and broadcasts their experiences on Guntersville’s WTWX Radio every Veterans Day.
But perhaps his most lasting legacy is in authoring the book “We Knew We Were In For A Long Day.” It is the story of his friend and neighbor O.D. Tully whose B-17 Flying Fortress “Mission Belle” was shot down over Holland during World War II. Three members of the crew perished, and the rest spent more than a year in a Nazi prisoner-of-war camp.
Yancy’s book led to the formation of a memorial committee in Holland which built a park there commemorating the crew of the Mission Belle. “Liberation Day” is still fondly observed in Holland every May and a large ceremony takes place at the Mission Belle memorial.
Joining Yancy on the committee are Chief Peterson, himself a veteran of the Gulf War; Mike Conner, retired Special Forces (Afghanistan); Jim Gibson (Vietnam), who represents the DAV and VFW; and local newspaper editor Anthony Campbell, who was the ghostwriter on his father Don Campbell’s Vietnam War memoir, “The Missing Horsemen.” The group expects to add other members as their work progresses.
Mayor Leigh Dollar has indicated she has long been in support of building a stand-alone veterans park in Guntersville and said she looks forward to working with the group.
The Worth Street site is rarely used for parking and Chief Peterson has noted that it looks out over the surrounding lake, hills and city almost like a military outpost.
The group’s early plans call for an obelisk and flag for each branch of the armed forces, with additional space for monuments honoring individuals and units as the park grows.
