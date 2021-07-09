Sunday, July 11
• Union FCM Church at Double Bridges east of Boaz will host a singing featuring the group New Ground on at 6 p.m. Mickey Monroe, the church’s song chairman, said everyone is welcome to attend. It will be the first singing the church has hosted since the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year.
• The Whole Backstage Board of Directors announces its Annual Board meeting set for Sunday July 11 at 2:00 p.m. at the WBS Playhouse, 1120 Rayburn Avenue/Dot Moore Way.
• Attalla Church of God is hosting an afternoon of gospel singing from 3-5 p.m. at 412 Cleveland Ave. in Attalla. Call 256-543-3982 for more information.
Monday-Friday, July 12-16
• Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will host a summer revival each night at 7, prayer room at 6:45.
Tuesday, July 13
• Alder Springs Community Association will be hosting a community meeting at 6 p.m. at the Community Center on Hustleville Road. All residents of Alder Springs are encouraged to attend. Anita McBurnett with EMA will be at the meeting to answer questions regarding a planned storm shelter for our community. Dinner will also be provided.
Ongoing
• The Douglas Senior Center is now accepting new members ages 60 years or older free of charge. For more information, call 256-840-1440
• Hospital volunteers are needed. Spots are available at Marshall North, Marshall South and Marshall Cancer Care Center. To apply, please call or email Rose Myers at 256-571-8010 or rose.myers@mmcenters.com.
• North Broad Street Church of Christ in Albertville announces the guest speakers for ReFresh Sundays monthly at 10:30 a.m. Travis Creasey will speak on July 25. Chris Jones will speak on Sept. 26 and Tommy Scott will speak on Nov. 28. The church is located at 308 N. Broad St., in Albertville.
