Friday afternoon, Boaz High School announced that in order to mitigate COVID-19 exposure, the school will operate with a hybrid schedule beginning Monday, Nov. 2.
To balance numbers, students will be placed in either Group A, which will attend in-person classes on Monday and Tuesday each week, or Group B, which will attend in-person classes on Thursday and Friday each week.
Students who are already virtual will continue as virtual students.
Students should check their school email to see which group they are in. Tech school students will receive a separate email from BHS Assistant Principal Misty Sumners with instructions for their schedule.
Students will not attend in-person classes on Wednesday, and there will be no early release on Thursday. BHS will operate on a seven-period day and will release at 3 p.m. each day.
Boaz Middle School will continue as is, but school will now release at 3 p.m. each day. There will be no early release on Wednesday and Thursday for BMS until further notice.
Athletics will not be affected.
This schedule will be in place for three weeks until Thanksgiving break. BHS will re-evaluate at that time, but the plan is to return to its regular schedule on Monday, Nov. 30.
