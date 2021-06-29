On Tuesday, Gov. Kay Ivey sent a letter, which was signed by 19 of other state governors, to President Joe Biden stating their opposition to adding more “court packing” or adding more justices to the U.S. Supreme Court.
“Court packing is Washington Democrats’ attempt to make the U.S. Supreme Court a bench of activists pushing their agenda," Ivey said. "To simply put it, increasing justices would be unprecedented, unproductive and unpredictable.
"I have the highest respect for the U.S. Supreme Court and the grave responsibility these nine individuals have, which is why I strongly oppose any change to the number of Justices on the bench.
"I am proud to lead this letter with 19 of my fellow governors. I urge President Biden to put down any partisan pressures and withdraw consideration from any proposal to pack the court. Let’s ensure that we protect the integrity of the U.S. Supreme Court and that of our country.”
Other signees included Georgie governor Brian Kemp, Mississippi governor Tate Reeves, Tennessee governor Bill Lee and Florida governor Ron Desantis.
In April, Biden signed an executive order to establish a commission to investigate court reform including length of service — justices currently serve for life — and number of justices. Currently, the Supreme Court has nine justices including John G. Roberts, Jr., Clarence Thomas, Stephen G. Breyer, Samuel A. Alito, Jr., Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Neil M. Gorsuch, Brett M. Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.
The full governors’ letter reads:
Dear President Biden,
As Governors, we oppose any attempt to increase the number of Justices on the Supreme Court of the United States. In short, “court packing”—or increasing the number of Justices to manipulate the Court’s decisions—would be unprecedented, unproductive, and unpredictable. The highest court in our land has seated nine justices for more than 150 years and has persisted throughout our nation’s history, dispensing justice even when faced with landmark, controversial decisions.
The American form of government is one that depends on the sovereignty and cooperation of states. Each term, the Supreme Court hears criminal and civil matters that are critically important to our states and to the people we represent. Historically, cases before the Supreme Court have served as the last legal defense of state sovereignty, protecting states and our citizens from federal overreach. As Governors, we have a vested interest in ensuring that our nation’s highest court remains independent and free from political pressure or partisan power grabs.
In April, you signed an Executive Order to form the Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States to explore reforming the Court, specifically including the consideration of court packing. Opposition to the composition or past decisions of our Court should not be the impetus for radical change to a bedrock branch of our nation’s government.
We urge you to withdraw this proposal from consideration. Legal scholars from across the country and on both sides of the political aisle agree that court packing will breed perpetual court packing—it will never be enough. Each partisan shift will result in seats added to the Court until the Court has lost not only its independence but its authority. The end result of court packing would lead to inconsistent rulings that undermine the legitimacy of the Court and fail to guide our nation and serve our states.
The Court’s decisions dramatically impact the citizens of our states every day. As governors, we stand united to preserve a system that has served us well for over a century and a half, contributing to a just society that is the envy of the free world. As your Commission issues reports in the coming months, we call on you to rebuke any attempts to pack the Supreme Court for political gain and to protect the integrity of the judiciary as a coequal branch of government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.