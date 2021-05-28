As life begins to return to normal following the COVID-19 pandemic, first responders and medical workers continue to man the front lines in the fight against the virus, which is why one company in Fyffe decided to make a donation of personal protective equipment to some local organizations.
Bur-Tex Hosiery, LLC presented 28,000 nitrile gloves, 10,000 three-layer masks and a large number of socks to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice, Marshall Medical Centers and Albertville fire and police departments.
“We wanted to give back,” Colton Childress, a sales representative with Bur-Tex, said. “We know they’ll do what’s right with the product and it’ll go to the right areas. They’re the ones that we count on to take care of us, so we want to help them anytime we have the opportunity.”
Bur-Tex made a similar donation to local organizations last year when it switched its production line over to making reusable face masks.
“We’ve been spending a lot of time trying to keep holes out of socks, so we just figured out how to put two holes in one that way they stayed over your ears,” Bur-Tex COE Brent Burgess told The Reporter in May 2020. “[Employees] are able to take them home to their families, they’re reusable, they’re washable … so it’s actually saving companies and businesses a lot of money by using these.”
Though no longer making masks, Chidlress said the company is back in full production now as the largest privately own sock manufacturer in the U.S.
