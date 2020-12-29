The COVID-19 pandemic led local author Barbara Eubanks to pen a cookbook.
Prior to the pandemic, Eubanks visited local churches to speak as a Christian humorist.
“Since COVID-19 closed many churches, I felt a ‘holy nudge’ to write this book,” Eubanks said.
“I saw many women and young mothers online posting and complaining about cooking and not being able to get every exact ingredient the recipe called for.”
In response, she began posting cooking videos, about one a week, on YouTube to tell people how to cook creatively and use what ingredients they had on hand. A cookbook entitled “Use What’cha Got” was born.
“The cooking videos were my gift to people,” Eubanks said. “They have gotten hundreds of views from all over the United States.”
She later decided to distill those videos into cookbook for and added in some humor and devotional tidbits. The cookbook includes pictures, “funny and true cooking anecdotes” and food-related devotions.
The spiral-bound cookbook features “country cooking,” Eubanks said, that is “taking off” and selling well on Facebook.
“It’s a God thing,” Eubanks said. “It has taken on a life of its own! You can’t out give God.”
Her recent recipe posts on her website include Brazilian chicken stew, potato candy, turkey pot pie and an herb crusted venison tenderloin and fig/balsamic glazed pork loin.
Each cooking segment posted is shot from her home kitchen, a bright and cheery space. The Brazilian chicken stew recipe was given to her in Portuguese, written in Crayon on a napkin. She said it will be included in her cookbook in a family recipe section.
“It is served over rice,” she said. “It is a full meal then. It has your starch, your meat, your vegetables. It’s all there!”
Eubanks has already authored two novels, “A Web Too Tight” and “A New Beginning,” and three humor devotionals, “Humorous Happenings in Holy Places,” “And The Angels Laughed,” and “Laughing With The Lord.”
The cookbook and her other books may be purchased on Facebook, her website, barbaraeubanks.com, or by emailing her.
