MONTGOMERY – The $2.2 million of CARES Act funding recently allocated to counties to aid in Election Day preparation is now available for public inspection online at sos.alabama.gov/2020-cares-act-reimbursement.
Immediately upon passage of the CARES Act by Congress, Secretary of State John H. Merrill began notifying counties of the opportunity to apply for COVID-19-related election expense reimbursement. Merrill has encouraged the purchasing of masks, gloves, disinfectant spray, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, alcohol wipes and professional cleaning services to prepare and return polling places back to their safe and sanitary pre-election condition.
County commissions, in conjunction with the local probate judge, sheriff and absentee election managers were required to submit their requests to our office by Friday, June 12.
Those applications were placed online in an effort to be open and transparent with the people of Alabama.
Counties will be eligible for another round of funding related to the November 3 General Election. Applications will be due to the Secretary of State’s Office on October 2, 2020.
