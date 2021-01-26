After a pair of wins via sweep to open the season, Snead State was dealt a sweep defeat Monday night at Lawson State, dropping a pair of close sets before the host Panthers closed out the match with a strong third set.
The Parsons (2-1, 1-1) hung tough in the first two sets, but were unable to pull out a win that would have extended the match, falling 25-23, 26-24, 25-15.
Offensively, Snead State were paced by Brooke Roberts and Anna Lukas, who had eight and seven kills respectively, while Savannah Graham and Skye Benson each added five. Kiara Robinson dished out 22 assists, but the Parsons were held under 13 percent hitting for the match, and committed 17 attack errors.
Defensively, Lukas led the way with a team-high 25 digs, with Kaitlyn Woodall recording 16, and Graham posting 13 in defeat.
Snead State returns to the court Wednesday with another road match against Southern Union State, before returning home on February 1 for a pair of matches against Northwest Mississippi and Wallace State-Hanceville.
