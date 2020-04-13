Long before Sand Mountain heard of COVID-19 or fathomed its universal impact, Rhonda Blanchard, of Sardis City, prayed that God would use her.
The seamstress who makes custom drapes said it wasn’t long before her prayer was answered and her skills were used to help health care workers across the community.
Since the COVID-19 outbreak began, N95 masks have been in short supply across the country and around the world. In order to prolong the life of what limited amount of masks are available, many have started stitching their own masks to cover the N95 mask.
And that’s when Blanchard stepped in. A couple weeks ago, she said her sister-in-law, who works on the front lines at Gadsden Regional Medical Center was in need of a mask, so Blanchard made her one. Soon, with the help of her church, it turned into a ministry.
Through the Hands and Feet of Jesus Ministry of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Sardis City – “where love abounds” — Blanchard and 11 others have spent countless hours stitching more than 500 masks and more than 25 bonnets for local health care facilities, including Gadsden Regional, Marshall Medical Centers, Shepherd’s Cove Hospice, United Doctors, Gadsden Health Care and Rehab, Dr. Evan Johnson’s office and Boaz Discount Drugs.
“Never had an idea that He would use me like he has,” Blanchard said. “It’s been such a blessing.”
Everything made by Blanchard and her church has been donated. She said the mask-making ministry wouldn’t be possible without her church’s generous funding. She also said one local business had been great to work with as well.
“Charles Wilson, over at Wilson’s Sales and Wilson’s Fabric in Boaz, has been great,” Blanchard said. “He’s been so cooperative to help us however we’ve needed and so generous to us.”
A company from South Carolina has also lent a hand. Phenix Engineered Textiles gav the church 5,000 yards of elastic to help make masks.
“When I called, I had intended to buy it,” Blanchard said. “But when they found out what we were doing, they said, ‘No, we’ll just donate this to you.’”
Every mask made comes with a verse of scripture stapled to it, Blanchard said.
“My sister-in-law tells me, when they see that scripture, she said the biggest smile comes to their face,” she said. “So we just want God to have the glory and people to know what kind of love we have here at Bethlehem Baptist Church.”
Last week, Blanchard said the ladies spent every day working from about 9 a.m.-5 p.m. in the church’s educational building to make masks. They are abiding by the state-mandated guidelines, working at least six feet apart.
It takes about 10 minutes to make one mask; about 15 minutes to make a bonnet. Though it can be tiresome, Blanchard said helping the community is “worth every stitch.”
“When you hand a nurse a mask, and you see tears roll down her cheeks, because she knows you’ve sent love with that mask, it’s worth it all,” she said. “It’s worth every stitch that we sew.”
