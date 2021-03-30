Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater in Albertville invites you to “Celebrate Sand Mountain” this weekend, April 2-3, at its much anticipated Grand Opening weekend. Come enjoy a long awaited weekend full of fun, fellowship, food, music, prizes, and tours spread across the park’s sprawling 130 plus acres. The weekend has been planned with not only the Albertville community in mind, but the entire Sand Mountain region. Everyone’s invited, so mark your calendars and head to Albertville this weekend to experience the world-class Sand Mountain Park in person!
Friday evening, April 2, the festivities begin with the first ever concert at the park. Sand Mountain Amphitheater will welcome country music sensation Lee Brice with Special Guest Nick Norman to the stage for an unforgettable night at this brand new, state of the art venue. Lee has eight #1 singles with songs like the 2020 #1, “I Hope You’re Happy Now” with smoky vocalist Carly Pearce off of his 2020 album, Hey World, and follow-up #1, from the same album, “One of Them Girls”—the 2019 #1, “Rumor”, his celebratory #1 song “Drinking Class”, and chart topping hits like “Hard to Love.” Brice has seven career CMA Award nominations, has amassed over 2.3 billion career on-demand streams, more than 3.2 billion Pandora Radio plays and more than 450 million YouTube views. Tickets are currently available on Sand Mountain Amphitheater’s website, but selling fast. Visit https://sandmountainamphitheater.com/events/lee-brice/ to purchase yours today. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with Nick Norman at 7 p.m. and Lee Brice taking the stage at 7:45 p.m. This is a socially distanced, limited capacity show with health and safety protocols in place.
Saturday, April 3, kicks off Opening Day of Albertville’s youth baseball, softball, and soccer leagues! A Parade of Teams will commence at 9 a.m. at the Sand Mountain Park Multi-Sport fields and ending at the American Baseball Complex Field #4, with first pitch at 10 a.m. Though this day is slated as “Community Day” of Grand Opening weekend, the City of Albertville and the staff of Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater welcomes you to be a part of it no matter where you live. They’ve got something exciting in store for everyone on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come and go during these hours, or stay all day! Each of the park’s feature facilities and venues will be staffed and part of their Park Passport Tour! Families or individuals will receive a branded “passport” that they can travel across the Fitness Center and 3.5 plus mile trail system with to “celebrate” each special area of Sand Mountain Park. Visitors will receive a stamp at each location. The more stamps you earn, the more entries you receive towards grand prize giveaways later in the day from branded park swag, to day pass vouchers and other gifts, to FREE ONE YEAR Family Premier membership! The Passport Tour begins and ends at the Sand Mountain Park Fitness Center at 1325 SMPA Blvd., Albertville, AL 35950. Though registration is required, participation is completely free. Participants can register in person the day of at the Fitness Center, but registering online, in advance, is recommended. Register early by visiting sandmountainpark.com/events/celebrate-sand-mountain.
“This is one of the culminating moments of the Sand Mountain Park journey and you do not want to miss out! We cannot wait to Celebrate Sand Mountain with you and showcase one of the finest sports, entertainment, recreation, and events venues in America right here in Albertville. Come Win the Day with us and experience all that the park has to offer," said Patrick O’Brien, of Sports Facilities Companies, and General Manager of Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater.
Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater is a 130+ acre park with nine outdoor turf diamonds, Miracle League field, five outdoor turf multi-sport fields, 16-court tennis center, state of the art, 7,500+ square foot amphitheater, seven playgrounds, RV park, dog parks, 18-hole disc golf course, 3.5+ mile outdoor trail, and an outdoor water park with a lazy river. The indoor, two-story Fitness and Aquatics Center boasts 103,000 square feet with an eight-lane indoor competition pool, four hardwood courts, 25,000+ square feet of event space, high quality food and beverage café and concessions, and conference and party rooms. Sand Mountain Park, located in Albertville, AL, is approximately 7 miles south of Lake Guntersville, less than an hour south of Huntsville, 1 ¼ hour North of Birmingham, 2 ½ hours west of Atlanta, approximately three hours south of Nashville and is one of the most premier entertainment and events venues in the region.
