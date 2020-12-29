2020 started out with so much potential. Now it can’t end quick enough.
Election years are typically fraught with drama, but with issues like COVID-19, economic woes, international tensions and potential alien invasions, no one was ready for the near daily deluge of bad news.
Though Sand Mountain wasn’t immune to 2020’s troubles, some good things happened that would have made it a good year if it where otherwise normal.
The $60 million, 130-acre recreational behemoth that is the Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater officially opened in Albertville. At the same time several new businesses, including brand-name restaurants, stores and hotels, across the area began the process of moving to the area.
As Alabama is a majority Republican state, many of you should feel relieved both of our U.S. Senate seats will be occupied by the GOP, and Democrats can continue rallying their growing base.
There’s no guarantee 2021 will be any better than this past year, but many of 2020’s high points were seeds that should bloom in the months to come. With the election (partly) over, COVID vaccines on the way and more businesses opening, there’s no reason 2021 can’t be your year.
The Reporter wishes its readers a happy New Year and encourages them to focus on the good and pray for a better, healthier year to come.
