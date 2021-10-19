Willie I. Fowler
Crossville
Willie I. Fowler, 91, of Crossville, passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021.
Her funeral service was at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial was in Dekalb Memory Gardens. Bro. Shane Stephens and Bro. Billy Floyd officiated her service. Pallbearers were Terrell England, Brandon Tidmore, Kegan Brown, Frank England, Chris Lindsey and Kelly Massey. Visitation was on Saturday evening from 5 until 8.
She is survived by her son-in-law, Jerry Gray; granddaughter, Jodi (Tim) McClen-don; great-granddaughter, Alex McClendon; and brothers, Adam (Louise) England and Jim England.
She is preceded in death by her husband, J. E. Fowler; children, Dickie Fowler and Donna Gray; parents, Homer and Rosie England; brothers, Wilburn England and William England; and sisters, Maggie Daniel and Mabel “Jo” King.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the American Cancer Association or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Cecil Allen “C.A.” Hallmark
Boaz
Cecil Allen “C.A.” Hallmark, 86, of Boaz, died Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Crossville Health and Rehab.
The family held a private service with Re. Alan Hallmark officiating. Etowah Memo-rial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include his son, Chris Hallmark (Oneda); daughters, Laura Maddox (Mark), and Gala Ellis (Shane); four grandsons; three granddaughters; five great-grandsons; four great-granddaughters; and special friends, Arthur and Harriet Mims.
Lana Sue Ragsdale
Albertville
Lana Sue Ragsdale, 73, of Albertville, died Oct. 17, 2021, at her home.
No formal services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a son, Stacey Ragsdale; and a sister, Lynn Miller.
Janet Diane Strange Adams
Boaz
Janet Diane Strange Adams, 79, of Boaz, died Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.
Services will be at noon Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor JL Colquitt officiating.
Survivors include her daughter, Myra Burgess (Mitch); seven grandchildren; sisters, Vanessa Strange, and Peggy Neighbours; brother, Michael Carter; and several great-grandchildren.
Venita Estes
Albertville
Venita Estes, 44, of Albertville, died Oct. 12, 2021, at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, Tenn.
Services were Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home with burial in Forrest Home Cemetery in Boaz.
Survivors include her daughters, Margarita Lopez (Carl), Shalynn Strickland (Taari) and Magen Strickland; son, Zachary Strickland (Lahonna); father, Joe Michael (Rhonda); sisters, Amber Salter (Richard) and Jennifer Browning; brothers, Tim Michael (Kari) and DJ Michael; and seven grandchildren.
Kim Bynum
Gadsden
Kim Bynum, 58, of Gadsden, died on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Riverview Regional Medical Center.
Graveside services were held on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Altoona with Rev. Ray “Red” Rowan officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Olive Cemetery in Altoona. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, David Bynum, of Gadsden; daughters and son-in-law, Amber Bynum, of Albertville, and Michelle and Dennis Baston, of Albertville; son and daughter-in-law, Brandon and Haley Bynum, of Albertville; one grandchild; parents, James and Janith Hill, of Altoona; brother and sister-in-law, Terry and Tina Walls, of Altoona; sister and brother-in-law, Kellie and Bo Davenport, of Altoona; father and mother-in-law, Adrian and Sherry Bynum, of Altoona; sisters and brothers-in-law, Billie Sue and Gary Thompson, of Altoona, Rosemary and Don Smith, of Florida; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mt. Olive Cemetery Fund.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
