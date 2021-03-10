Behind a pair of big games at the plate and strong pitching, Geraldine rolled past North Sand Mountain in softball action, claiming 10-0 victory in five innings.
In the circle, Lydia West tossed the first four innings, holding NSM to three hits and posting a pair of strikeouts, before giving way to Emily Oliver who closed out the game with a scoreless frame.
Gracey Johnson blasted a home run to lead the Bulldogs offensive attack, and finished with three hits. Jaden Dismuke collected three hits, including a tripe, and scored three runs for the Bulldogs. Tinsley Satterfield racked up three RBIs as Geraldine collected 11 hits.
