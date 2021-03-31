Billy D. Scott
Fayetteville, N.C.
Billy D. Scott age 67, went home to be with the Lord, March 21, 2021 at 1:40 a.m.
A visitation will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 1-2 pm at Camp Ground United Methodist Church. A memorial service will follow in the sanctuary at 2 p.m.
Mr. Billy D. Scott is survived by his wife Cheryl, and three children, Kristopher (wife Samantha), Jason (wife Janie) and Jennifer (Scotty Baggett). He also had nine loving grandchildren, Madisun, Savana, Faith, Kristian, Alyssa, Leah, Kaileigh, Noah and Alexander; a sister Anne; and brothers, Doyle and Jerry.
Billy served his country with the United States Army for 20 years until his retirement. During his military service, he served three tours in Germany, Desert Shield and Desert Storm from which he was awarded The Bronze Star.
He was a Federal employee at Fort Bragg, N.C. as the ICIDS Administrator for the Directorate of Emergency Services.
His countless life experiences in the military allowed for him to continue to serve with another purpose at Campground United Methodist Church.
The human heart is said to beat over 100,000 times a day and that comes second to the multitude of lives that he touched through his unwavering loyalty and love for others.
Through Campground, Billy was a Youth Counselor for 20 years in which he guided children that were finding their way in life. He and his wife created a traveling puppet ministry and dedicated most of his time to the Cape Fear EMMAUS.
Billy always found a way to show how much he cared and supported family and friends. He was full of laughter and sound fatherly advice.
He was the embodiment of comfort to those in need. His presence as a husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend in our day to day lives will be missed, but not forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cape Fear Emmaus, c/o Lanie Shive, 392 Claredon Dr. Greenville, NC 27858.
Online condolences may be left at www.jerniganwarren.com
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Chase Langham
Robertsdale
Chase Langham, 18, of Robertsdale, died on March 19, 2021 at Marshall Medical Center South.
A memorial service will be March 29, 2021, in Loxley. Marshall Memorial Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his mother, Angel Langham; his father, Shannon Langham and his wife, Julie; his brothers, Devon Langham and his wife, Kaitlyn, and Hunter Langham; and his grandparents. Otis and Charlotte Langham.
Barbara Stone Jarvis
Formerly of Albertville
A funeral service for Barbara Stone Jarvis, 73, of Auburn, formerly of Albertville, was held Friday, March 26, 2021 at noon at Albertville Memorial Chapel in Albertville, with graveside service at Hillcrest Cemetery in Boaz.
Mrs. Jarvis was born November 4, 1947 to parents, the late Ralph Winfred Stone and Ollie Mae Stone Bradberry in Albertville. Mrs. Jarvis died March 23, 2021 at Bethany House in Auburn.
She was a 1966 graduate of Albertville High School where she was a cheerleader. She continued her education at Snead State where she also cheered for two years.
She then transferred to Auburn University where she graduated in 1974 with a degree in Early Childhood Education and then pursued her Masters degree. Mrs. Jarvis was one of the first Kindergarten teachers in the state of Alabama and she retired with 35 years of teaching.
She enjoyed reading, fishing, playing bunko with friends and most importantly supporting and playing with her three granddaughters, Olivia, Madelyn and Emily.
Her granddaughters were her absolute pride and joy and they could always bring a smile to her face.
Mrs. Jarvis was preceded in death by her father, Ralph W. Stone; mother, Ollie Mae Stone Bradberry; stepmother Zora C. Stone; stepfather Hugo Bradberry; and sister, Susan J. Stone; aunts and uncles, John and Kathy Price, George and Alma Stone, Charlie and Jean Stone, Flora Mae Stewart, Doyle Peppers, Hoyt Stone, Hoyce Stone; and cousins Charles Stone, Randy Stewart and Gary Price.
Mrs. Jarvis is survived by her daughter, Julie Jarvis (Jason) Gregory; three granddaughters, Olivia Kate Gregory, Madelyn Margaret Gregory, and Emily Alyson Gregory, of Troy; an uncle, Ray Stone, of Centre; cousins, Connie Witt, Jim Price (Sherry), Karin Price, Karen Hawkins (Jerry), Mary Nell DeWeese (Larry), June Peppers, David Peppers (Brenda), George Stone (Wilma), Bobby Stone (Sandra), Nettie Beth Lovelady (Tommy), Mike Stewart (Kathy), Martha Nunnally (Gary), Betsy Paine, Jean Ann Stone and Charis Witt Cartron (Mickey).
Lisa Michelle Whitmore
Crossville
Lisa Michelle Whitmore, 53, of Crossville, died Monday, March 22, 2021, at Marshall Medical South.
A graveside service was at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Harvest Center Cemetery in Collinsville. Rev. Thomas Wallace officiated.
Crossville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her mother, Rachel Whitmore; brother, Gary Whitmore (Janie); sisters, Sherry Chumley and Kim Daniel (Roy); and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Davis “Jimmy” Miller
Rainbow City
Davis “Jimmy” Miller, 82, of Riddles Bend Road, Rainbow City, died on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at McGuffey Health Center.
Funeral service was at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021 in the McRae Chapel with Rev. Leon Hunter officiating and burial in Beulah Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Mabel Miller; sons, Timothy and Teresa Miller, and Stephen and Michelle Miller, all of Boaz; daughters, Denise and Gary Garcia, of Maryland, and Vikki and Mark Shirley, of Dothan; step-children, Julius Buchanan and Lorna Sims, both of Rainbow City; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and a sister, Shirley and Jim Smith, of Boaz.
Charles Earl Wolfe
Guntersville
Charles Earl Wolfe, of Guntersville, formerly of Sweetwater, Tenn., died March 22, 2021.
A private family celebration honoring Charles will be scheduled at a later date. Carr Funeral Home in Guntersville assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara (Mindy) Wolfe; daughters, Carrie (Adam) Bishop, Chloe Archer, and Julie (Keith) Lay.
Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kan. 66675-8516.
Terrie Arlene Stewart Bolinger
Albertville
Terrie Arlene Stewart Bolinger, 66, of Albertville, died on Monday, March 22, 2021, at her home.
Private graveside services will be scheduled later with burial in Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery on Rose Road, Albertville. Pastor David Beck will officiate. Albertville Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, Travis Bolinger, of Crossville; mother, Arlie Wardlow, of Albertville; daughters, Uzma Sofia Ali Baige and Acia Michelle Baige, both of Virginia; sons, Eric Bolinger and Adam Bolinger, both of Moody; sisters, Tammie Morris, of Waxachie, Texas, and Christi Jacoben, of Olympia, Wash.; brothers, Alan Stewart (Melissa), of Albertville, and Kenneth Stewart, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; five grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Deborah J. Dodd
Boaz
Mrs. Deborah J. Dodd, 62, of Bethsaida Road, Boaz, died on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Graveside service was at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Bethsaida Cemetery with Bro. Mike Johnson officiating. Burial was in Bethsaida Cemetery.
Mrs. Dodd is survived by her husband, Bert Dodd, of Boaz; mother, Sue Clift, of Tennessee; daughters and son-in-law, Melanie Howell Grisham, of Gadsden, and Tiffany and Jerry Jones, of Gallant; grandchildren, Cade and Shyanne Henderson, Braden Henderson, Gentry Grisham, and Jase Jones; great-grandchild, Lucas Henderson; chosen son, Dewayne Grisham; brother, Alan Clift, of Tennessee; and special nephew, Justin and Melanie Clift.
Mrs. Dodd was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Clift.
Mitchell O’Neal Reed
Albertville
Mitchell O’Neal Reed, of Albertville, passed away at Emory University Hospital on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at the age of 60. He was born on August 20, 1960 in Guntersville, and was a loving brother and father of four children. He was handsome, well-dressed, and always filled the room with laughter.
He received his computer science degree from the University of Northern Alabama in 1982.
Mitch loved to cook for his friends and family. He was warm and inviting, always celebrating those he loved. He was known for his humor and gentle spirit. He loved his children deeply and will be remembered as a devoted and gracious father.
Mitch was preceded in death by his father, Welton Reed, mother, Janette Gilmore, stepfather, James Gilmore, stepbrother, Jimmy Gilmore, and son, Matthew Reed.
He is survived and lovingly remembered by his son, Christopher Reed; daughters, Elizabeth Reed and Morgan Reed; sisters, Donna Okelley (Mac) and Susan Jones (Brad); brother, Keith Gilmore (Pam); and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A Celebration of Life ceremony was held at his residence in Albertville for close family and friends on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
