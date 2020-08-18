Guntersville High School is now the second school in Marshall County to have its first football game affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, East Limestone forfeited its game against the Wildcats, which was scheduled to take place this Friday.
The Brindlee Mountain Lions also canceled their game against Holly Pond scheduled for Friday night. Brindlee Mountain head coach Keith Garner told The Arab Tribune that his roster, which is already small each year, was made even thinner because of players opting out over concerns of COVID-19.
Guntersville will now travel to Locust Fork Friday night to participate in a jamboree with the Hornets. According to Guntersville head coach Lance Reese, the junior varsity and freshman squads will play in the second half. Both varsity squads will play in the first half.
Guntersville earns a victory due to the forfeit and will begin the 2020 season with a 1-0 record.
“The AHSAA is allowing teams to play a ‘game of no record’ when your opponent forfeits due to coronavirus this year,” Reese said. “We need to make the most of this opportunity to get better as a team in preparation for our game at Arab on Friday, August 28.”
