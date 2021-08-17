The Marshall County Commission voted against mandating masks while inside county courthouse and county-owned buildings. The vote was 2-2 among commissioners with Chairman James Hutcheson voting “no” to break the tie. District 1 Commissioner Ronny Shumate and District 3 Commissioner Lee Sims voted against the mandate, while District 2 Commissioner Rick Watson and 4 Commissioner Joey Baker voted in favor of it.
“I don’t know if it's the right thing to do, but I know we’ve got to do something,” Watson said.
The decision came Tuesday morning during an emergency meeting, which was called specifically to address whether or not to, once again, mandate masks. The meeting open to the public both in person and via Zoom call. Several local healthcare providers and public officials spoke in favor of the mask mandate.
Claudette DeMuth, with Marshall Medical Centers, said the number of hospitalized patients in Marshall County was at an all-time high at 61, 89% of whom were unvaccinated. That breaks down to 23 patients at North campus — eight in the ICU; five on ventilators — and 38 patients at the South campus — 12 in ICU; eight on ventilators. The oldest COVID patient was 89 years old and the youngest was 23 years old, she said.
DeMuth said people are free to not wear masks and to not get the vaccine, but they may have to suffer “dire” consequences for their choices.
“We have all been saying for so very long, ‘wear your mask, socially distance, don’t be in large crowds, wash your hands,” she said. “You don’t have to do that. What you have to do, and you don't have a choice about it, is that you have to realize that if you need emergency services, there may not be a place for you to go.”
Judge Chris Abel said he had suspended jury trials and will be requiring masks be worn inside his courtroom regardless of the commission's decision. Probate Judge Andrea Lecroy as well as Revenue Commissioner Michael Johnson, said their employees were comfortable with masks remaining optional due to the safety precautions and barriers already in place, according to County Attorney Clint Maze.
As of Tuesday morning, 35% of Alabamians had been fully vaccinated; 46% had received at least one dose. All counties were considered “high risk” with a greater than 10% COVID positivity rate.
Last Friday, Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency in response to rising COVID cases.
“I want to be abundantly clear: there will be absolutely no statewide mandates, closures or the like,” Ivey stated. “This state of emergency is strategically targeted at removing bureaucracy and cutting red tape wherever we can to allow our doctors, nurses and hospital staff to treat patients that come through their doors.
"Let me be crystal clear: Alabama remains open for business. Alabamians do not need government telling us what to do or how to do it. Unlike last year when we were hoping for a miracle, our greatest weapon against COVID-19 today is the vaccine, so, if you can, roll up your sleeve and get the shot."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.