This is an opinion piece.
My sons, James and Brady, pay a visit to their great aunt, Jeanette McMullins, to receive gummy candy every Sunday after Sunday school at Liberty Baptist Church.
The boys reach inside a pocket filled with gummies in Aunt Jeanette’s purse, or she just dispenses the treats herself in exchange for a hug or a kiss on the cheek.
“Me hungry. Me gonna go see Aunt Jeanette,” 3-year-old Brady told me last Sunday.
I don’t ask Aunt Jeannette for gummies, but I do get a hug every Sunday. Last week, she couldn’t wait to tell me that her great-granddaughter, Sophia Wills, is a member of the Class 2A state champion Collinsville girls basketball team.
Sophia’s parents are Chad and Cory (McMullins) Wills. Cory teaches at Collinsville.
The Lady Panthers claimed their first state crown by beating defending champion Cold Springs 58-45 in the finals Feb. 28 at the BJCC Legacy Arena.
Aunt Jeanette was excited for Sophia and her teammates, as well as pleased they were able to bring home the title to DeKalb County.
Jeanette didn’t know that former Crossville varsity boys coach Tracy Hulgan is an assistant coach for the Lady Panthers, whose head coach is Jon Tidmore.
Tracy has been coaching for more than 30 years, and I’m thrilled to see him get a state championship ring. He accomplished it with his wife Darlene’s alma mater.
Tracy served as head coach at Crossville from 1991-2014. His 2007-08 squad, led by 2020 DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame inductee Mick Hedgepeth, gave Tracy his best shot at winning a state crown as a head coach.
In the Class 3A Northeast Regional finals, Madison Academy fouled Mick on a jumper and Jarret Williamson on a putback try in the last four seconds. The officials didn’t call either foul, and the Mustangs escaped with a 49-48 win. They went on to win the state title, and I’ll always believe the Lions would’ve won it too if they had advanced to Birmingham.
Fortunately for the Lady Panthers, they didn’t need any close calls to go their way, as they won their last five postseason games by margins of 19, 21, 14, 13 and 13 points. They finished with a 29-3 record.
Collinsville’s other assistant coach is Crossville graduate Rodney Hamilton, whose late father, J.R. Hamilton, was a legendary agriscience teacher at Crossville High.
The performance of Rodney’s daughter, Hadley, was essential to the Lady Panthers’ state title run. Hadley, who transferred from Crossville after the eighth grade, scored 16 points against Cold Springs, hitting 4-of-8 3-pointers. She made the all-tournament team.
Earlier in the season, Hadley surpassed 1,000 points for her career.
Congratulations to Sophia, Hadley, Coach Hulgan, Rodney and the rest of the Lady Panthers, along with the great Collinsville community.
Shannon J. Allen is sports editor for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
