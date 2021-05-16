In a year that required athletes, coaches, and organizers to roll with the punches of what came their way throughout the seasons, it only makes sense that Guntersville capturing the state golf championship went down a little differently.
After a delay on Monday due to weather, the Wildcats responded by firing an opening round team score of 294, nine shots ahead of second-place UMS-Wright.
As Day 2 was set to get underway for 5A, with Guntersville’s Jac Conway on the putting green preparing for his round, the horn went off halting play due to weather.
The team’s never took the course, and with one round in the books, the AHSAA requires only nine holes to be played to count as an official tournament, confusion led to joy and celebration as Guntersville was named the 5A champions, the second state golf crown in school history.
“They were doing communication through email and cell numbers through the coaches,” Guntersville coach Dustin Landers explained. “I think Jac had a tee-time that was delayed, he was going to be our first guy off, when we got to the putting green to get him ready, the horns went off. From there it was a wait, it felt like we waited a couple hours, but every 30 minutes or so we were getting an update that they were moving it another 30 minutes, and we’ll update again, that went on a couple times and then we got a notification that they declared the course was unplayable and the champions would be declared as is from Day 1.
“I had to look at it a couple times, I was sitting around mostly with some parents and the boys were in a van in the parking lot resting, so it was unique in its own way, but kind of cool because I looked at all the parents and said, ‘I think I’m reading this right, but we just won the State Championship.’ And then it was excitement, and somebody had to call the boys, so they came running across the parking lot in the rain, it was a cool moment, but a little different and fun in its own way.”
Leading the way for the Wildcats at the tournament was senior and UAB-commit Paul Bruce, who fired a 68 on Monday that put him in solo second place for the tournament, one off the low medalist score of 67 by Rehobeth's Brantley Scott. Paul's brother, John Bruce, finished in a tie for third individually, carding a one-under round of 70 on Monday, while Regan Lefeve posted a 75, Conway posted an 83 to round out the team's scores, and Brett Barwick qualified as an individual for Guntersville and posted an 86.
It was that depth that Landers said played a big role in the team taking the state crown, as well as sweeping the team titles in the postseason at the County Tournament, Sectionals, and then Sub-State. That depth he said, also pushed the team to get better and made for tough decisions as the postseason went on.
“Its huge, it’s what you want, as a coach you can’t ask for more than being able to rely on your four or five, and to be honest, we go six or seven deep,” Landers explained. “We had guys, our six and seven were in and out throughout the year, Hudson Miles is a freshman who qualified in the Top-5 for a couple tournaments and pushed the other guys, then a sophomore, Ross Harrell was in some tournaments, so out of three or four guys, we were trying to figure out who we could take to State. We competed against each other and qualified within the team, the way we were able to push each other really benefitted for the ultimate goal. I’m really proud of the five, but I’m also really proud of the guys that weren’t on the five at the end, because they were just as much a part of this journey as everyone else.”
In addition to the team pushing each other, Landers credited a tough schedule that saw them face state champion teams from other classes, as well as the lessons learned from 2019’s state runner-up team for preparing the team for what lied ahead in the postseason.
“It wasn’t necessarily one tournament I’d say,” Landers said of realizing the team had a chance to win it all. “To go back a little bit, a couple years ago we had a really strong team and won every tournament we were in that year and ended up finishing runner-up in state, and that was disappointing, the only team to defeat you was the team that won the state title. So it drove a couple of these guys because Paul, John, and Regan were a part of that, and they saw what it takes to play your best at the end of the season.
“We were in some more difficult tournaments this year, that had 6A champion Mountain Brook, and other very strong teams, and we knew that was what we needed to see and be around to put us in the mindset of playing tough golf, not only the difficult challenges of the courses we played, but alongside the groups we were in, I think that had a little with getting our mind ready for the run from Sectionals on.”
While the state championship will be remembered and recognized forever, for Landers, it was the team’s dedication in the early parts of the season that stood out, their ability to get better and continue to work even when the weather and courses made it difficult at times.
“They deserve any and all the credit,” Landers concluded. “Because to start in January and February and working your way through the cold months, and some days where you don’t have the most beautiful weather to play golf, you still have to come out and grind and work on your game. It can be a long journey, but we’re extremely thankful we had an opportunity to play at least one round considering the weather, but to have that last month of the season where we really were playing our best golf, in my opinion, we were at a point where I felt like we had a good opportunity to make a run at it if we continued playing the way we had been playing.
“It’s just been a whirlwind, I think it’s kind of setting in with some of them, it’s been a blast, it’s been fun, and glad we get to take the Blue Map home to Guntersville.”
