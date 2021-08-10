Woodrow Lyveral Kilpatrick
Sardis City
Woodrow Lyveral Kilpatrick, 89, of Sardis, was welcomed into His Savior’s unhindered presence on Sunday, August 8, 2021, from his home on Horton Circle surrounded by his family that he loved dearly.
Lyveral was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church for 77 years where he served as a Deacon, lifelong resident of the Aroney and Sardis communities, vocational car dealer and served seven years in the U.S. Naval Reserves.
Lyveral was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Betty Yother Kilpatrick; his father, Woodrow Kilpatrick; his mother, Flossie Walker Kilpatrick; and his stepmother, Eleanor Kilpatrick.
He is survived by his son, Drexel (Kathy) Kilpatrick, of Sardis; his daughter, Roxanne (David) Cofield, of Rainsville; four grandchildren, Billie Childress, Brea Kilpatrick, Keith (Madison) Cofield and Kevin (Brooke) Cofield; 12 great-grandchildren, Carson, Courtney and J.T. Childers; Cayden, Brooklyn, Mason, Abby, Baylor, Ellis and Noah Cofield, and Kaylee Hubbard and Hadley Spence; his brother, John Kilpatrick; and one nephew, Derick.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. and Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Etowah Memorial Chapel in Sardis with the funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Pastors David O. Cofield and Joe Wise officiating with Keith Cofield sharing the eulogy. Burial will follow in the Mt. Zion Cemetery with Steve Williams leading.
The family wishes to extended their appreciation to Dr. Evan Johnson, Family Medicine of Sardis, Encompass Hospice, the members of Mt. Zion Baptist Church and Mrs. Katherine Whitt for their care and compassion in his last days.
Pallbearers will be Marshall Brooks, J.T. Childers, Keith Cofield, Kevin Cofield, Derick Kilpatrick, and Steve Williams.
Etowah Memorial Chapel Directing
Kevin D. Ledbetter
Attalla
Kevin D. Ledbetter, 44, of Attalla, died Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021.
His funeral service will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Ivalee Community Cemetery. Rev. Rickey Smith will officiate the service. Visitation will be from 2:30 until 4 p.m. before the service.
He is survived by his wife, Crystal Ledbetter; sons, Tyler Ledbetter, Kris (Abby) Ledbetter, Karson Ledbetter, Kameron Ledbetter and Kajun Ledbetter; daughters, Jessica Ledbetter and Kaylie Ledbetter; mother, Janice Ledbetter; brother, Royce D. Ledbetter; sister, Anita Bartlett; four grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Billy Ray Colvin
Albertville
Billy Ray Colvin, 90, of Albertville, died Aug. 8, 2021, at his home.
No services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Bobbie Colvin; daughter, Joanna Colvin (Gail); sons, Michael Colvin (Cheri) and Brian Colvin; a sister, Aneeva Wilson; sister-in-law, Marilyn Colvin; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Charlotte Baker
Albertville
Charlotte Baker, 69, of Albertville, died Aug. 8, 2021, at Albertville Nursing Home.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Carey Sims officiating. Burial will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery of Albertville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include daughters, Kandy Newton (Mark) and Jennifer Peppers (Jeff); sister, Betty Ann Baker (Andy Beam); a brother, Walter Baker (Pat); and two grandchildren.
Franklin Dee Pope
Albertville
Franklin Dee Pope, 86, of Albertville, died Aug. 7, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services were at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at Brashers Chapel Church with Bro. Kerry Bryant officiating. Burial was in the church cemetery. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include daughters, Fayestau Cowan (Jerry), Teresa Hammett (Steve), Yalonda Colquitt, Regenia Bailey (Charles) and Sonya Camp (Jamie); son, Rodney Pope (Susan); sisters, Margaret Ellis and Joyce Parker; 21 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Joshua Holcomb
Albertville
Joshua Holcomb, 45, of Albertville, died Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center North.
Family will host a private memorial service. Marshall Memorial Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his sons, Brandon Holcomb (Patricia), and Bryan Holcomb; three grandchildren; and his parents, Roger and Diane Holcomb.
Levonne Hubbard Barnes
Gardendale
Levonne Hubbard Barnes, 70, of Gardendale, died Saturday, August 7, 2021 at her home.
Her funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, August 13, 2021, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Shady Grove Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 12:30 until 2 before the service.
She is survived by her sons, Bobby Dwayne LaGrone and Brody Van Buron LaGrone; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Lisa Darlene Cornutt
Boaz
Lisa Darlene Cornutt, 60, of Boaz, died Friday, August 6, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
A graveside service was at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 8, 2021, at Bethsaida Cemetery. Rev. Mike Johnson, Rev. David Martin and Rev. Chris Cornutt officiated the service. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, Jimmy Cornutt; daughter, Ashley Alcaino (Ryan); son, Andrew Cornutt (Katie); seven grandchildren; mother, Fayetta Martin; brother, David Martin (Kayla); half-brother, Mike Martin (Carol); and mother-in-law, Carolyn Cornutt.
Richard Earl Harbour
Crossville
Richard Earl Harbour, 80, of Crossville, died Monday, July 19, 2021.
Funeral services were Wednesday, July 21, 2021, from W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with burial in DeKalb Memorial Gardens. Bro. Hoyt Gilbert officiated the service.
Survivors include his son, Landon (Angel) Harbour; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Robert J. Beasley
Albertville
Robert J. Beasley, 86, of Albertville, died Aug. 8, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Service will be Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Billy Hix officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include his daughters, Linda Giles (Kenny), Kathy Pruitt (Shannon) and Renee Nash; a sister, Edna Wilson; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Ruby Jo McCormick Champion
Boaz
Ruby Jo McCormick Champion, 88, of Boaz, died Saturday, August 7, 2021, at her home.
Her funeral service was at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Walls Chapel Memory Gardens. Rev. Shannon Black, Rev. Bill Lackey and Rev. Jimmy Allison officiated her service.
She is survived by her children, Cathy Champion, of Boaz, Mary (Paul) McCrackin, of Mannford, OK., and Dewey (Pam) Champion, of Pensacola, FL.; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Doris Eddy; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Wenon Qualls
Boaz
Wenon Qualls, 84, of Boaz, died Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Shepherds Cove Hospice.
Services were at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with the burial at New Harmony Cemetery. Rev. Gene Lambert and Rev. Jeff Armstrong officiated.
Survivors include his children, Kim Clanton, Kay Yrbina, and Lynn Boman; 13 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren.
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
