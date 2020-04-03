This week, Alabama surpassed 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and apparently it happened ahead of schedule.
After going over several model projections, Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth shared that if our state held a 20% infection rate, we could expect to see more than 245,000 total cases by May 1 — a number our hospitals would struggle to handle due to shortages in supplies and lack of space.
But the power of social distancing can go a long way. If the infection rate were cut in half, there would only be 9,000 cases. At 5% growth, there would only be 1,600.
“In other words, just a little effort and diligence from all of us can make a tremendous difference,” Ainsworth wrote.
And the Marshall County native is right.
If you haven’t been taking the social distancing guidelines seriously, now is the time to start.
The rules aren’t hard to follow: stay six feet away from each other, wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap often and sanitize and wipe down surfaces often.
At the time of writing, a shelter-in place order has not been mandated in Alabama yet, but people should stay at home if possible.
This means if you’re able to work from home, do it. Not only will this help protect you and your family, but it protects your coworkers as well.
If you can avoid going to the grocery store or any other essential places more than once a week, again, do it. But no one is
being encouraged to hoard. Alabama Department of Public Health officials suggest stocking up for one week’s worth of food and supplies.
Stay away from those who are at greater risk of contracting the virus, like the elderly or anyone with underlying health issues.
And while at home, don’t invite dozens of people over; that defeats the purpose of staying at home and away from others.
Finally, and possibly the most important thing to do during this pandemic, don’t visit the doctor if you’re sick. Call and speak to a physician first. Going to a doctor’s office or piling into an emergency room is detrimental for others who may be sick and our hard-working health care workers.
Now is not the time to be careless or selfish. Be mindful of the people around you and do as Ainsworth suggested: stay smart, stay healthy and stay home.
If we don’t adhere to these guidelines, the coronavirus’ impact could be far greater than any model could calculate.
Our View On the Issue is an opinion of The Reporter’s editorial board that includes Publisher Kim Patterson and Managing Editor Taylor Beck.
